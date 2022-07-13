Iowa State men's basketball releases its non-conference schedule

The Iowa State men's basketball non-conference schedule is heavy with home games, marquee made-for-TV matches and mid-major competition.

The Cyclones, who released their non-con slate Wednesday, will open the season at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 7 against IUPUI.

St. John's will visit Ames on Dec. 4 as part of the previously-announced Big 12-Big East Battle. The annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa is on Dec. 8 in Iowa City in the Cyclones' lone road contest before Big 12 play. The Cyclones' SEC-Big 12 challenge opponent, which was also previously announced, is Missouri, which will host the Cyclones on Jan. 28, 2023.

The jewel of the non-conference slate is the Phil Knight Invitational, which takes place in Portland the week of Thanksgiving. The previously announced field consists of the Cyclones; Alabama; Michigan State; North Carolina; Oregon; Portland; UConn and Villanova.

The rest of Iowa State's schedule consists of opponents from smaller conferences visiting Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State is looking to build on the shocking success of the turnaround 2021-22 season in which the Cyclones went from 2-22 the year prior to the Sweet 16 under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger.

They'll have to do it with a mostly remade roster as they lost their top-two producers Izaiah Brockington (pros) and Tyrese Hunter (transfer) along with a number of other contributors to leave them with just four returners along with a bevy of transfers and three true freshmen.

Times and television information will be released at a later date.

2022-23 Iowa State non-conference schedule

Nov. 7 – IUPUI – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 13 – North Carolina A&T - Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 20 – Milwaukee - Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 24-27 – Phil Knight Invitational – Portland, Ore.

Nov. 30 – North Dakota - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 4 – St. John’s (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle) - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 8 – at Iowa – Carver Hawkeye Arena

Dec. 11 – McNeese State - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 18 – Western Michigan - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 21 – Omaha - Hilton Coliseum

Jan. 28 – at Missouri (SEC/Big 12 Challenge) – Mizzou Arena

