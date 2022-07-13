ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa State men's basketball releases its non-conference schedule

By Travis Hines, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The Iowa State men's basketball non-conference schedule is heavy with home games, marquee made-for-TV matches and mid-major competition.

The Cyclones, who released their non-con slate Wednesday, will open the season at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 7 against IUPUI.

St. John's will visit Ames on Dec. 4 as part of the previously-announced Big 12-Big East Battle. The annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa is on Dec. 8 in Iowa City in the Cyclones' lone road contest before Big 12 play. The Cyclones' SEC-Big 12 challenge opponent, which was also previously announced, is Missouri, which will host the Cyclones on Jan. 28, 2023.

The jewel of the non-conference slate is the Phil Knight Invitational, which takes place in Portland the week of Thanksgiving. The previously announced field consists of the Cyclones; Alabama; Michigan State; North Carolina; Oregon; Portland; UConn and Villanova.

The rest of Iowa State's schedule consists of opponents from smaller conferences visiting Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State is looking to build on the shocking success of the turnaround 2021-22 season in which the Cyclones went from 2-22 the year prior to the Sweet 16 under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger.

They'll have to do it with a mostly remade roster as they lost their top-two producers Izaiah Brockington (pros) and Tyrese Hunter (transfer) along with a number of other contributors to leave them with just four returners along with a bevy of transfers and three true freshmen.

Times and television information will be released at a later date.

2022-23 Iowa State non-conference schedule

Nov. 7 – IUPUI – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 13 – North Carolina A&T - Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 20 – Milwaukee - Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 24-27 – Phil Knight Invitational – Portland, Ore.

Nov. 30 – North Dakota - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 4 – St. John’s (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle) - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 8 – at Iowa – Carver Hawkeye Arena

Dec. 11 – McNeese State - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 18 – Western Michigan - Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 21 – Omaha - Hilton Coliseum

Jan. 28 – at Missouri (SEC/Big 12 Challenge) – Mizzou Arena

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

widerightnattylite.com

4-Star Milan Momcilovic commits to Iowa State

Just like that T.J. Otzelberger has now landed TWO 4-star commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Milan Momcilovic stands at 6’8 and 205 pounds. Momcilovic is the highest-ranked recruit in that state of Wisconsin and the 34th overall ranked recruit in 2023. He is also now the fourth highest-ranked recruit in Iowa State history.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Class 4A state softball field loaded with central Iowa squads

Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
FORT DODGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

What Are the Highest Rated Private and Public Golf Courses In Iowa?

The Open Championship is underway today and golf has been on my mind since 1:30 this morning. As an avid golfer, it's an easy way to get excited about, what some would call, the most boring sport to watch. It's amazing how good these guys really are and if you've ever played golf, you know it can be the most frustrating sport in the world.
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

90s Could Be Entrenched In Iowa For Awhile

A long stretch of 90 degree weather is coming and could last into August. Marshall County Public Health nurse Pat Thompson says avoid doing any kind of strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. She also reminds everyone to stay properly hydrated, and that also applies to pets. Pat adds it’s a good idea to check up on your neighbors, to see they’re handling the heat well.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
