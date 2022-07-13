ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic is a 'constant sizzle'

By Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Good afternoon and happy Wednesday. Thanks for joining me for another edition of the Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

There were more new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa this week than any week since the start of March, according to data released Wednesday.

The state reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the most since the tail end of last winter's omicron variant-fueled surge. That's an average of 741 new cases per day and about 30% more than the relatively consistent case counts of the past month.

"We're in this constant sizzle," said Dr. Karen Brust, epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. "The pandemic is still here with us. We're still in high community transmission rates and levels, which means there's still a fair amount of people who are becoming infected out in the community."

  • Confirmed cases: 805,363, an increase of 5,187
  • Deaths: 9,718, an increase of 15
  • Patients in intensive care: 23, up from 14

Another monkeypox case

Polk County's first confirmed case of monkeypox was reported by county health officials Monday, marking the second reported case in Iowa. Officials believe the individual, who was not identified, contracted the disease while traveling within the United States.

Until next time, enjoy watching as a new sea turtle hospital releases its first patient back into the wild.

— Brian Smith, audience strategist, bsmith@dmreg.com

