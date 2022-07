GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO