“I am writing you to find out if what I have is of any value,” wrote Ron Venda to Trash or Treasure recently. “It is a piece of Detroit history. “. He went on in the email to add additional information. “I work for Daifuku America who brought the Jervis B. Webb Company back in 2006. Until 2020 we were still operating as Jervis B. Webb Company. While I was in the estimating department a few years back, I was asked if I wanted to take on another assignment going to the storage facility where all the old job files and drawings were kept and clean it out to reduce the storage fee.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO