Gaylord, MI

Gaylord community to receive disaster assistance from SBA

By FOX 17
 3 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced Otsego County community members and businesses will receive federal assistance in the wake of a tornado that impacted Gaylord and the surrounding area.

The Michigan governor’s office says the Gaylord community will be offered low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“This declaration is an important step in getting the necessary support and resources to the Gaylord community,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is clear this tornado had devastating impacts in Otsego County. These loans will allow people and businesses to begin rebuilding and will ensure the community continues to move forward.”

We’re told the loans, granted under the SBA’s disaster assistance program, will go to businesses, renters, homeowners and private nonprofits to help fix and replace property and real estate damaged or lost in the tornado.

The SBA tells us it will set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to provide aid during the following times at 305 E. Main Street:

Thursday, July 14: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sundays: Closed
Last Day: Thursday, July 28; closes at 4 p.m.

The state adds loan applications will be sent through the mail or made available online.

Click here for more information.

