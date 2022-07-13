ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department warns about possible Monkeypox cases in Lubbock County

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
The City of Lubbock Health Department on Wednesday issued a warning about the first probable Monkeypox Virus case within the county and is waiting for confirmation form the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reported 39 cases of the virus in the state of Texas.

The Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory completed initial testing on Tuesday and the health department said the probability of the case being confirmed is high, according to a statement from the city, which added that the department has already started its contact tracing protocol.

Even with a possible positive case, the health department is saying the public is currently not at risk due to the nature of the virus.

The virus, according to the news release, is transmittable through contact with bodily fluids, lesions or items shared that have been contaminated with fluids from an individual positive with the virus.

The virus can also be spread through droplets from coughs or sneezes in close proximity settings that are prolonged.

Symptoms, according to the release, include rash, fever swollen lymph nodes and body aches. For more information, people can be called the health department at 806.775.2935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Suspected or confirmed cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the health department by calling them at 806.775.2935

