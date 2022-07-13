ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

2 men are charged with kidnapping an Abbotsford man and forcing him to work in Florida, authorities say

By Karen Madden, Marshfield News-Herald
 3 days ago
MADISON – Two Florida men are facing federal charges after they were accused of kidnapping a man from Abbotsford and taking him to Florida.

Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping the man and holding him for money, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin.

The two men forced the victim into a vehicle in Abbotsford on June 9 and drove him to Florida to work off a debt he owed them, according to the news release. The Justice Department provided no further details about the victim or the nature of his debt or the forced labor.

Officials arrested Hernandez-Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez in Florida and they are in federal custody. Their initial court appearance in Wisconsin has not been scheduled. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The charges are the result of an investigation by federal officials with help from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and Marathon County District Attorney's Office.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com.

UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

FLORIDA STATE
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFLA

Man with 70 felony charges arrested in Florida after multi-state crime spree

BUNNEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 70 prior felony charges on July 8, accusing him of going on a multi-state crime spree. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Stephen Johnson, 36, at around 7 a.m. for impeding the flow of traffic on I-95. The deputy also noticed that the tag did not match the car it was attached to. Johnson reportedly slowed down to 45 mph in the left lane to prevent police from getting behind him.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
SUPERIOR, WI
WSAW

Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department responded late Wednesday night to an area south of Crossroads Commons for a report of an armed with a gun who threatened to shoot himself. Police responded to a wooded area south of the commons, near the Goodwill Retail Store at...
PLOVER, WI
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Convicted Armed Burglar In Chippewa County Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

A 24-year-old convicted armed burglar in Chippewa County has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Quinnten Schug and Antonio Obrien were taken into custody after a reported home invasion in March 2021. Chippewa County deputies were called to a home south of Cadott and two men – Schug and Obrien – matched the suspect description that had been given. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun and face masks. Obrien is scheduled to return to court next week.
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receiving reports of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man facing federal drug, gun charges

A Wausau man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges in connection with a drug distribution scheme, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release. Trenton McCorkle, 26, faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.
WAUSAU, WI
wtmj.com

A Milwaukee man is the ninth Wisconsin man charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection

A Milwaukee-area man has become the ninth Wisconsin resident charged in the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Paul Kovacik, 54, was charged in May with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in such building & picketing in a Capitol building. Kovacik was arrested June 19th and made his first court appearance in DC Federal Court on June 28th.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 13

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
