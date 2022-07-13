A new taco spot, food truck and waterfront plans

Hi again, and thanks for continuing to read the Streetwise newsletter!

It's shaping up to be a busy summer, with a lot of new businesses eyeing Oshkosh. I wrote about a few of them recently, including the highly anticipated Mexican street food restaurant The Taqueria, which opened with great fanfare in mid-June on Oshkosh Avenue.

Co-owner Elie Saad gave me a tour of the fast-casual space, which includes a room for private events and a beautiful outdoor patio featuring string lights and cornhole.

Students from the Oshkosh Area School District are also getting in on the small business action. The school district launched Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE to provide jobs for students with Individualized Education Programs. Look for this fun new food truck at various community events this summer, including EAA's AirVenture and the Waterfest concert series.

Developers won't break ground on the Sawdust District's multimillion dollar Mill on Main mixed-use complex until this fall, but we got our first look at renderings for the space, and it's a beautiful mix of Oshkosh's pride, history and plenty of green space for residents and the public.

I also was curious how the Jackson/Oregon Street bridge closure is affecting downtown businesses. The answers? A mixed bag. One restaurant owner said the closure may be a blessing in disguise, while the local grocery store is struggling to make its weekly sales goals.

Finally, my I-41 corridor colleagues in Fond du Lac, Appleton and Green Bay and I have been working for months on a project about how the highway has shaped these communities and development. I took a look at how Oshkosh's "miracle three miles" of interstate has changed over the years, and how city officials are planning to fill the remaining space, which is limited. And be sure to read my colleagues' reporting on the highway in their own communities, too.

There's plenty more business news to come: I'll have details to share on a pedal-powered form of entertainment coming to downtown Oshkosh, as well as a black light mini-golf course, next week.

If you have any feedback or tips for future stories, please don't hesitate to email me at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com. Did someone forward you this email? Sign up for the biweekly Oshkosh Streetwise newsletter so you don't miss the next issue. And, if you don't already, please consider subscribing to The Northwestern if you enjoy my or my colleagues' work.

Who is Streetwise?

I'm Katy Macek, Streetwise business reporter at the Oshkosh Northwestern. I write about what's happening in the Oshkosh area business community.

Please check out these recent Streetwise stories:

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.