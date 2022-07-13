ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Pair arrested in Poulsbo bank robbery, accused of leading rush-hour chase through Silverdale

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
Two Tacoma men are accused of robbing a Poulsbo bank of $7,000 on Tuesday afternoon and then leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed, rush-hour chase through Silverdale until deputies forced their vehicle off the road.

Isaac Mark Blackwell, 28, suspected of robbing the bank, was charged Wednesday in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree robbery and being an accomplice to attempting to elude pursuing police officers.

Adam Joseph Clark, 31, suspected of driving the getaway vehicle, was charged with being an accomplice to first-degree robbery and a count of attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles. Prosecutors added a “special allegation” to the eluding count for endangering one or more persons.

A records check by deputies found the two have multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants from courts in Kitsap, King, Pierce and Yakima counties and are suspects in six armed robberies in Pierce County, according to court documents.

Poulsbo police were first called at about 4:45 p.m. to the robbery at 1st Security Bank, 21650 Market Place NW, where a man wearing a “gator” mask with his pants tucked into his socks — like knickers — showed a teller a note demanding cash.

“You have 2 min or a team of 7 will run up in here and they will not be so nice about it,” the note read, according to court records. “Let’s all go home tonight.”

Police began searching for the getaway vehicle, described as an older red truck, which a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy spotted driving south on Highway 3. The Nissan truck was later found to have been reported stolen from Tacoma.

As deputies began following the truck, the driver started weaving out of the lane of travel, exited on the Trigger Avenue exit but blew through the stop sign and drove back onto the highway, and then drove back onto Highway 3 and onto Highway 303 then exited again at Ridgetop Boulevard, a deputy wrote in court documents.

The suspects then began driving around Silverdale, speeding, swerving through traffic and driving through stoplights and then hitting the back of a vehicle stopped for traffic, the deputy wrote.

The deputy was able to force the suspects off the road near Provost Road NW and arrested the two men.

