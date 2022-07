SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Saturday night. The victory ensures the Padres’ first series win since a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on June 20-23. San Diego can sweep this three-game set Sunday. Manaea (5-4) allowed three runs and seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks. Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save, second-most in the MLB. Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Tyler Gilbert worked five innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs, but didn’t figure in the decision. He’s looking for his first win of the season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO