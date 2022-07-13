ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sentenced to 54 years in killing of two Doña Ana County residents

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – A former Garfield woman was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday, four months after a jury found her guilty in the 2018 murder of two people.

Cristal Cardenas, 34, was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of criminal solicitation — a capital felony and two second-degree felony charges respectively. She was acquitted of a second charge of first-degree murder.

Cardenas was involved in the shooting deaths of Mario Cabral and Venessa Mora Rodriguez on March 25, 2018. Cardenas’ then-boyfriend, Luis Flores, is also charged with crimes related to the homicides and his case is set to go to trial in late August.

Cardenas was found guilty of arranging a hit on her former boyfriend, Cabral, and his new girlfriend, Mora Rodriguez, and helping to kill both. It was revealed that Cabral and Cardenas shared a child and were involved in a custody battle at the time. She was also in danger of losing the home that was in both of their names.

When the killings happened, Mora Rodriguez’s teenage daughter was hiding in another room. She discovered the bodies the next morning.

A news release from the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated that prosecutor Heather Consentino Chavez called Cardenas the “mastermind in these homicides” in her arguments.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Conrad Perea sentenced Cardenas to a collective 54 years in prison. The charge of capital murder carries a sentence of life in prison, but Cardenas becomes eligible for a parole hearing after serving several decades.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

