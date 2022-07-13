ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hortonville, WI

Wagyu burgers, hoagies, Interstate 41 and more

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVame_0geiAX9e00

Welcome back to The Buzz newsletter! I’m Brad Star, The Buzz reporter at The Post-Crescent.

I'm glad to be back after a two-week vacation — a few other reporters stepped in to handle The Buzz while I was away. Larry Gallup covered the closures of three longtime eateries: the River Rail Bar in Shiocton, Loose Wheel in Hortonville and Mihm's in Menasha.

Rebecca Loroff had stories about two new Fox Cities restaurants, one specializing in wagyu burgers and the other offering hoagies.

Lastly, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin recently released its in-depth package of stories about the northeastern Wisconsin corridor of Interstate 41. You can check out my story, which details the rapid development of Grand Chute into a massive retail hub.

Thanks again for reading The Buzz newsletter. As always, feel free to send me any comments, recommendations or story ideas at bstar@postcrescent.com or on Twitter at @byBradStar. If you want to read more of my coverage and support The Post-Crescent, I invite you to subscribe.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

igNight Market returns to downtown Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - igNight Market is set to return to downtown Green Bay. The event, put on by On Broadway, is happening Saturday night from 5 to 10 o’clock outside the Neville Public Museum. It’s free and open to the public. The event will feature local...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hortonville, WI
City
Grand Chute, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Chute, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Menasha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Shiocton, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
1077 WRKR

Traverse City Area Stranger Mails Back Wallet To Visiting Green Bay Woman

I love when I can end the week by reading something super positive about something someone in Michigan did to make someone's week. I think we all know the anxiety and stress of losing something like our phone or our wallet, especially when we have credit cards, cash, and other belongings in it. One such thing happened to a woman, Mariah Nicole, who was visiting Frankfort, near Traverse City. She had lost her wallet while on vacation and ended up having to leave it behind when she returned home to Green Bay.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Brats, Beer, Beethoven returning to Fox Cities Stadium on July 16

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. The region’s famous ‘Brats, Beer, Beethoven’ event is a free event with no charge for parking or admission to the stadium. The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will be performing classical selections during the event.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hamburger#Wagyu#Interstate 41#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Buzz#The River Rail Bar#Fox Cities
wearegreenbay.com

Local veteran opens northeast Wisconsin’s first Teriyaki Madness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’. Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.
AMHERST, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pleasantviewrealty.com

23199 County Road X, Kiel, WI, USA

Quality built home, setback on 16+ acres. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a jetted tub and a master bathroom. The upper level also features a bonus room with a loft sitting area that overlooks the lower level. Just off the spacious kitchen and living room is a large deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The main level also has first floor laundry. There is an additional detached 2 car garage with a workshop. A convenient feature of the home is an elevator that goes from the basement and stops at every level of the home. 5 acres are zoned AG-1.
KIEL, WI
wtaq.com

Cross-Country Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 737 passenger jet flying cross-country made an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before noon as a result of what authorities called “a declared state of emergency.”
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Anti-Catalytic Converter Device Created in Green Bay

Over the past several years, the trend of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles has become popular with thieves in our area. Police Departments from all over have been giving tips on how you can avoid being the next target, but Vehicle Security Innovators out of Green Bay have taken it one step further.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of the Windy City without the drive. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Lona Young and her business, Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha. She visited the studio with a look at just some of the delicious menu items available locally plus catering options.
MENASHA, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

1K+
Followers
791
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy