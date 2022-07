Heading into Monday's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is a big favorite. Alonso, 27, is the two-time defending champion and hopes to become the first player to win three consecutive derbies. He hit 74 home runs in last year's event at Coors Field and his 131 career derby homers are more than any player in history.

