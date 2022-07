It was a move many saw coming, but that didn’t make it any easier once it happened. Ondrej Palat – a major contributor in the playoffs for the Tampa Bay Lightning – has moved on, signing a five-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. After having already traded away Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning now lose another key member in their back-to-back championship runs. The biggest question is, how do they go about replacing him?

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO