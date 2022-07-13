ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Americana Fest kicks off series of concerts to benefit Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Concerts for a Cause” through October in Folsom. Folsom, Calif.- Tonight at 7:15 pm, the Folsom Americana Fest will kick off at the Arthur Murray Dance Center on Blue Ravine Road in Folsom. Music will be performed by the HawtThorns. Benefiting the Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation, Folsom Americana...

