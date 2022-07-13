K9 officer involved in deadly crash in Gary

On Thursday, July 1, there was a troubling incident in Park Ridge in which an off-duty Chicago police officer accused a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy, the only youth of color in a group of teenage friends, of trying to steal the officer’s son’s bicycle outside a Starbucks in suburban Park Ridge. The cop pinned the boy to the sidewalk with his knee in the child’s back, until the teen’s companions protested that the Puerto Rican boy wasn’t trying to steal the cycle, and bravely pulled the adult off their friend. The family of the Puerto Rican boy, who’s an honor student and three-season athlete and active in his church, say he was racially profiled, and called for charges against the cop. Park Ridge and Chicago police say they’re investigating the case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO