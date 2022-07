LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in America and it has packed the gyms of the Lehaye Center at Liberty University. Pickleball is all the craze and is one of the most competitive sports the Commonwealth Games has to offer. Over 100 athletes are competing over the weekend in singles, mixed doubles, and doubles matches. Trish hammer has already won gold in the women’s singles and she and her partner Carter Turner are looking for the same success in mixed doubles action.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO