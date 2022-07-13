ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Christmas Smile in July' still needs help to help York County people in need

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Note: This article has been updated. It originally included a photo that was unrelated to this coverage.

The longtime organizer of York's "A Christmas Smile" is hosting his second "A Christmas Smile in July" this weekend, and this summertime Santa still needs helpers.

"Last year we had about 100 people," said Jeff Crouse. "This year we need more than that. I want to reach out and feed more people in the county."

Crouse said Tuesday that he was still in need of volunteers, supplies, and donations.

Saving York, Street by Street: 'Less funerals and more opportunities': 2 mentors show kids a path away from York's streets

Crouse will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, and more than 100 balls for children to play with. However, he strongly encourages volunteers to bring desserts, side dishes, and supplies including drinks, individually bagged chips, coolers, tents, and grills.

"We feed everyone not just the less fortunate," Crouse said.

Crouse is also asking for any kind of donations including school supplies and book bags.

"I promised myself that I would give back," said Crouse. "My volunteers and I help people that are down and out. That's what we do."

To volunteer or donate, please contact Crouse on Facebook at Jeffy Crouse . The event will be held in the parking lot at the Elks Lodge, 223 N. George St. in York, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be moved inside if the weather changes.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her at KParks@ydr.com . Follow her on Facebook ( @Katia Parks ), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram ( @katia.l.parks) .

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 'Christmas Smile in July' still needs help to help York County people in need

