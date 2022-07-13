ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

San Antonio airman hits the esports court with Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2K League

By Katy Barber
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A San Antonian active duty airman is headed to the big leagues. The NBA 2K professional big leagues. Donovan Mass, known by his gamertag “SELDUM,” is a reserve player on the NBA-sponsored professional gaming league and has been picked up to play with the Portland Trail Blazer’s esports team Blazer5...

www.mysanantonio.com

