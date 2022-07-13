San Antonio airman hits the esports court with Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2K League
By Katy Barber
mySanAntonio.com
3 days ago
A San Antonian active duty airman is headed to the big leagues. The NBA 2K professional big leagues. Donovan Mass, known by his gamertag “SELDUM,” is a reserve player on the NBA-sponsored professional gaming league and has been picked up to play with the Portland Trail Blazer’s esports team Blazer5...
Well, that didn’t take very long. Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker was the second to last choice in the 2022 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. It remained to be seen whether or not he would make the roster, but his performance at the Las Vegas Summer League has everybody buzzing.
Summer League has become such a pivotal event on the NBA schedule each and every year. This year is no different, as the 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada has been yet another successful event that has drawn in fans of basketball from around the world. The final...
Conference realignment has grabbed hold of college football fans all across the country after USC and UCLA announced they are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten a few weeks ago. This news has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, although it has most notably impacted the rest of the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Emerson Rodríguez’s first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay. Inter Miami (7-9-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Robert Taylor’s goal in the 59th minute. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the equalizer 13 minutes later. Gregore de Magalhães Silva had assists on both goals. Higuaín, who has scored in two straight matches, has four goals on the year. Taylor notched his third. Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte (8-11-2) a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute and finished off a brace in the 42nd minute with his first two goals of the season. Inter Miami outshot Charlotte 15-4 with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
Trailing 5-1 to the Texas Rangers after six innings on Thursday, it appeared as though the Seattle Mariners win streak would end at 10 games. Those appearances were deceiving. Eugenio Suárez came up with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning and cut the deficit in half with a two-run single.
Chandler (Ariz.) four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington announced a top four of Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon two weeks ago. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, he is heavily favored to land in Eugene. The RPM gives the Ducks a 92.2% chance to earn Washington’s commitment. The Sooners have the second-best odds at 2.4%, while the Tigers have a 2.1% chance.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.
Comments / 0