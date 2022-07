TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans. Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO