Storm damadge across Delmarva after severe storm, 80+ mph winds in Harrington

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kent County in central Delaware * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viola, or 10 miles southwest of Dover, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Milford, Harrington, Camden, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Houston, Magnolia, Farmington, Riverview and Woodside East. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

