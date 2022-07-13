ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Storm damadge across Delmarva after severe storm, 80+ mph winds in Harrington

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMARVA- According to Delmarva power, 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power have had their services restored after severe summer storms swept through Delmarva. In Salisbury, Halo Bargain Store had to delay opening, after a damaged transformer took out their AC unit, sending smoke through their...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delaware.gov

Hurricane Preparedness Is No Accident

SMYRNA, Del. – “Get Prepared, Delaware!”. That’s the key message from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) as it offers tips and resources to help residents and visitors to get ready in case a hurricane or tropical storm impacts the First State. The Atlantic hurricane season is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delmarva restoring service from Tuesday storm that carried winds as high as 87 mph

Delmarva Power is restoring service after storms with high winds hit its service area. On Tuesday night storms, with high wind gusts up to 87 mph, caused extensive damage that included downed trees hitting equipment, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage with several thousand customers losing power.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrington, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Salisbury, MD
firststateupdate.com

More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power

On Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw the most damage in our service area, with several thousand customers losing power. More than 600 personnel, including company crews, local contractors, and resources from several other companies made progress overnight, restoring service to 25,000 of the more than 32,000 customers who lost power.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Neighbors Clean Up After Tuesday Night Storms

DENTON, Md. and HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of chainsaws filled the air Wednesday morning in Harrington, Del. The night before, it was violent winds. "They said it took 30 seconds to destroy my property," said Russ Reidy of Harrington. "I got a hole in the roof now and I got trees all over the place. Seven gigantic trees."
HARRINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kent County in central Delaware * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viola, or 10 miles southwest of Dover, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Milford, Harrington, Camden, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Houston, Magnolia, Farmington, Riverview and Woodside East. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Storm#Delmarva Power#Gust Of Wind#Halo Bargain Store#Ac
CBS Baltimore

Churchville in Harford County still dealing with extensive damage from Tuesday's storms

CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm. Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.Her house has been without power for days. "We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.Right off her driveway, a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Extensive damage across Harford County following storms

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — There is a lot of damage in Harford County, especially the area near and around north Bel Air, following Tuesday's powerful storms. Around the county is downed trees -- they are everywhere. Unfortunately, you had a few situations like this one where a large one crashed into a home.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Maryland Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m. WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot County in MD until 8:00pm EDT. https://t.co/89fizSXM9r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 12,...
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOC

Red Light Cameras Could Return to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Traffic was obeying the rules Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 13 and Centre Road in Salisbury - stopping on red and going on green. But accidents at this intersection, as well as at others, have Salisbury Police calling for increased red light enforcement, which is why they want to bring red light cameras back to the city.
SALISBURY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Swamp rescue under way in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning rescue in Middle River. At around noon, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to Gunpowder Falls State Park’s Hammerman Area for the rescue of a person reportedly stuck in a swamp. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in … Continue reading "Swamp rescue under way in Middle River" The post Swamp rescue under way in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Cape Gazette

Route 24 to close overnight July 18-29

The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced weeknight closures of Route 24, between Mulberry Knoll Road and Plantation Road, starting at 8 p.m., Monday, July 18, through 6 a.m., Friday, July 29. Work will only be performed Mondays through Thursdays. The closure is needed for utility relocation and installation. Eastbound...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Electrical malfunction blamed for Rehoboth-area townhome fire

No one was injured after a fire ripped through a Rehoboth-area townhouse Wednesday evening. Rehoboth Beach firefighters responded to Catalina Circle in the SawGrass Development at about 8 p.m. on July 13, 2022 and found fire shooting from the second and third floors of a 3-story townhome. The fire took...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
travelyouman.com

Assateague Island- Best Time To See Horses

Assateague Island is still accessible, so now is a fantastic time to come and, in particular, view the wild horses. Many of the shops up north in Ocean City have closed for the year. If you wonder Assateague Island best time to see horses, you have come to the right place. We will be sharing all useful details that you need to be aware about.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy