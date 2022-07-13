ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock ranked as 74th best places to rent survey

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSbSq_0gei8Cta00
(Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Despite rent increases becoming more common, Little Rock ranks well for rental.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently ranked Little Rock the 74th best city to rent in the United States. The only other Arkansas location in the 182-city survey, Fort Smith, was ranked 86th.

The ranking is based upon a variety of factors, including quality of life and rental market and affordability. Little Rock came in with a score of 44.99.

Quality of life in the survey factors such things as weather, public school system and safety, including a triple-weight score to percent or residents fully vaccinated. Rent market and affordability was based upon a similar range of factors, including rent affordability, historical price changes and cost of living for the region.

Columbia, Maryland, topped the overall ranking, coming in at 5th on the quality of life list and 11th in rental market. Detroit is ranked a at the bottom of the list, with a 178th ranking for quality of life and 160th ranking for its rental market.

A deeper dive into the survey results showed Little Rock had the highest rental vacancy rate in the country. Warwick, Rhode Island tied with Santa Anna, California for the lowest vacancy rates.

Arkansas appeared again in the survey, with Fort Smith ranking 5th for the cities with the lowest cost of living, behind Brownsville, Texas. Unsurprisingly, New York came in with the highest cost of living in the survey.

YardiMatrix, which supplied some of the data used in the WalletHub survey, reports rental rates around the county have climbed significantly since January 2021. The company said the average rent then was in the $1,400 range but has since climbed to the $1,650 -plus range by May of 2022, with a $19 jump that month alone.

Florida had the highest jump, with a 24% increase in Miami rents, followed closely by Orlando with a 23% jump.

Experts attribute the increase mainly, to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, with Treasury Bonds topping 3% lately, their highest rate since 2018.

“The Fed is expected to continue the hikes throughout the year, so rates are likely to move higher,” YardiMatrix reports. “The sudden spike in rates has left many in the multifamily industry wondering about the impact on deal flow and property values, which surged in 2021 to all-time highs amid extraordinary liquidity. Few industries are as sensitive to interest rates as commercial real estate, which is financed with copious amounts of debt.”

The National Multifamily Housing Council shows Arkansas having 7% of its residents in apartments, nearly 206,000 Arkansans state-wide.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Little Rock, AR
Society
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought forcing Arkansas farmers to make hard choices between crops

LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas farmers face higher expenses during drought

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — You may have noticed the lack of rain we've received in Arkansas during the heat wave. This drought has negatively impacted livestock and hay, but that's not all— farmers are also starting to feel the financial strain. "It's just tough on everything," said Mayflower farmer...
MAYFLOWER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Commercial Real Estate#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Interest Rates#Wallethub#Santa Anna
THV11

Future of the Majestic Hotel site now unclear

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The crumbled ruins of the old Majestic Hotel, feel anything but that— unless, of course, you're Bill Burrough, one of the men tasked with building the gap from past to future. "The Majesty was an iconic property in Hot Springs," Burrough, City Manager of...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
cityhs.net

Hot Spring National Park implementing mask mandate

Due to current COVID-19 Levels in Garland County community level now in HIGH, Hot Springs National Park is following CDC and state health authorities and implementing a mask mandate for all federally operated buildings. This mandate will be in effect as long as the community level remains in HIGH.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
salineriverchronicle.com

LIHEAP application period begins July 25

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) have announced residents can begin submitting applications Monday, July 25 for help with the costs of summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Demolition, Upgrades Underway at Rodney Parham McDonald’s

The old McDonald’s location at 10201 Rodney Parham in Little Rock is currently being completely demolished. But Big Mac lovers have no fear: The location is being cleared and the rubble is being sorted in preparation for the construction of a brand-new McDonald’s on the site – one that lives up to modern standards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy