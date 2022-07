Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Kristopher was born March 24, 1991, in South Bend, the son of John Riddle Jr. and the late Lela Francis. He was a jack of all trades, working as a mechanic, for construction and in landscaping. Kristopher was an avid fisherman, farmer, hunter and enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. Most of all, Kristopher loved his four kids.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO