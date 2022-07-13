Need transportation help in Harrison County? Send feedback

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Central West Virginia Community Action is asking for feedback on its transportation program.

Community Action created a survey to ask residents where and when they most need transportation in Harrison County. Residents can take the survey here .

The program provides transportation to those in need to locations such as medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other locations.

