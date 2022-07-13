Need transportation help in Harrison County? Send feedback
CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Central West Virginia Community Action is asking for feedback on its transportation program.
Community Action created a survey to ask residents where and when they most need transportation in Harrison County.
The program provides transportation to those in need to locations such as medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other locations.
