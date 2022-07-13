Need transportation help in Harrison County? Send feedback

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

By Sam Gorski
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Central West Virginia Community Action is asking for feedback on its transportation program.

Community Action created a survey to ask residents where and when they most need transportation in Harrison County. Residents can take the survey here .

(Courtesy of Central West Virginia Community Action)
The program provides transportation to those in need to locations such as medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other locations.

Visit the Central West Virginia Community Action website here .

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

