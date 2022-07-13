Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break Saturday night with a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to sweep the 2022 Freeway Series. Max Muncy hit a three-run homer moments after Turner’s two-run shot in the third inning of the Dodgers’ 15th victory in 17 games. Thanks to a rare Sunday off from MLB’s schedulers, it was also their final game before at least five Dodgers take the field in Chavez Ravine for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Freddie Freeman recorded his 1,000th career RBI and hit his first career homer at his childhood ballpark while the Dodgers finished another impressive first half at 60-30. One night after Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game into the eighth inning, Julio Urías (8-6) had eight strikeouts over seven innings of five-hit ball while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts.

