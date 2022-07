Jasper City Councilmen Anderson Land and DeMarcus Holmes have requested a special called meeting of the City Council with the intent of again discussing a request from Jasper ISD to add two more school resource officers, commonly referred to as “SRO’s”. Their request was initially for July 18th, but Land later said that the meeting will have to be on a later date due to a conflict with a Jasper ISD meeting.

