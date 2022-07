The phrase “elections have consequences” has never been more accurate than when applied to our former president. Our democracy is based upon the principle of fair and free elections in which the majority of voters decide their representatives. It’s been that way since 1789. The former president didn’t see it that way as his false claims of a rigged election were dismissed over 50 times by various courts, as well as by his own former attorney general. His attempt to subvert the transfer of power was witnessed by millions of people, both in real time and in countless replays. He and some of his co-conspirators have been identified by the bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee. Their legal fate has yet to be determined. Incredibly, some people still dismiss what they saw and heard.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO