NBA Summer League: Five takeaways from the Thunder’s win against the Kings

LAS VEGAS — Ousmane Dieng threaded a bounce pass to Eugene Omoruyi, who paid off the pretty pass with a hard dunk.

Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault clapped from their seats, four rows up at Thomas & Mack Center.

It was an applause-worthy performance from Dieng, the Thunder’s 19-year-old rookie whose Summer League flashes had been few and far between before Wednesday night.

With Josh Giddey out, the ball was in Dieng’s hands more. Dieng is 6-foot-10, but he’s not a forward. He’s a creator. And without as many ball handlers on the floor, Dieng had plenty of room to create in the Thunder’s 86-80 win against Keegan Murray and the Kings.

“I thought Ous was really good,” Thunder coach Kameron Woods said . “I thought he’s been good the last three games, just in terms of inserting himself into the game. He has such great size, he has such good feel.”

Dieng went on a highlight spree in the second quarter. Before the nifty pass to Omoruyi, Dieng splashed a high-arcing 3-pointer and had a nice Euro-step finish.

Dieng tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.

“I think you can just tell he’s getting a lot more confident,” fellow rookie Jalen Williams said of Dieng.

The Kings mounted a furious late-game rally, using pressure to force the Thunder into four turnovers in the last two minutes and change.

The Thunder, which had led by as many as 19 points, held on for the six-point win.

OKC is 2-1 in Las Vegas.

Chet Holmgren slides positions

Chet Holmgren has played most of his Summer League minutes at center, but on Wednesday he started next to rookie second-rounder Jaylin Williams.

Jaylin Williams played center, defending Kings big man Neemias Queta. Holmgren slid to power forward, where he guarded Murray.

“Whatever I’m asked to do, wherever I’m plugged into the sets or the defense, I’m gonna try and execute,” Holmgren said.

The matchups made sense. Williams handled the bruising Queta, while Holmgren and Murray played their more perimeter-centric game.

It’s an example of what the Thunder might do in the regular season. Holmgren could play center against small-ball teams, and he could slide to the four when there’s a big-bodied center on the other side.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about him in a different environment,” Woods said. “I said it at the beginning, we want to be intentional about who plays, when they play, who’s out there with them, and that was just a chance to see him move in different spots.

“The thing we’ve said about him a lot is how unique he is. He gives you an opportunity to do those things.”

Holmgren vs. Murray

There was the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup between Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

Then came the would-be No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, but Paolo Banchero sat out for the Magic against Holmgren and the Thunder.

Wednesday featured the No. 2 pick (Chet Holmgren) vs. the No. 4 pick (Keegan Murray), and it was very entertaining.

The two guarded each other all night, with Murray getting the best of Holmgren. Holmgren committed six fouls. Remember, it takes 10 to foul out in Summer League.

Murray was tremendous. He scored 29 points and had seven rebounds. Murray shot 9-of-17 from the floor, and 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

“He’s such a special scorer,” Woods said. “So smart and crafty as a shooter. He challenges you because you have to know where he is and stay connected to him all the time. They run really good stuff for him and he finds a lot of stuff in the flow.”

The Kings were mocked on draft night for picking Murray over Jaden Ivey. It’s only Summer League, but Sacramento is surely feeling some validation.

Holmgren had been a Summer League plus/minus darling, but on Wednesday the Thunder was outscored by 10 points with Holmgren on the floor.

Holmgren finished with eight points, five rebounds and five steals.

Despite Murray’s monster night, Woods complimented Holmgren’s defense against Murray.

“I thought Chet did a good job on him in stretches in a role that he hasn’t been in a lot in Summer League,” Woods said. “I thought Jalen Williams did a good job. Keegan’s just such a special scorer.”

Mann emerges

Tre Mann broke out of his Summer slump.

The second-year guard scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Mann shot 3-of-5 from behind the arc, but he contributed more than just buckets with seven assists and six rebounds.

Mann limped off the court and was taken to the locker room with three minutes left in the game. Woods did not have an immediate update on Mann’s status.

Thunder tip-ins

∎ Jaylin Williams and Kings forward Jared Rhoden stood toe-to-toe in the third quarter after Williams committed a hard foul. Williams was whistled for a technical.

∎ Thunder two-way Eugene Omoruyi had 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench. “Eugene is a really fiery competitor,” Woods said.

∎ Thunder sophomores Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl rested Wednesday night. Giddey won’t play in the Thunder’s remaining Summer League games.

∎ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski were among the Thunder players sitting courtside.

What to know about the OKC Thunder

