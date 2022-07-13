ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Monday Night Football Analyst: Patriots' Mac Jones 'Most Likely to Win Ring'

By Arnav Sharma
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGuKF_0gei7Wlj00

FOXBORO -- Among all the rookie quarterbacks in a highly touted 2021 NFL Draft class, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones undoubtedly had the most successful season. Yet, there is still a significant question mark regarding his sophomore campaign, especially considering the Patriots' ambiguous play-calling setup in this upcoming 2022 season.

According to former Washington Redskins standout-turned-ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Robert Griffin III, Jones' production this season will be dependent on the quality of his offensive coaching.

But the 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year clearly has high expectations for Jones.

"The coaching setup will have a massive impact on Mac Jones in a good way. Mac has already spoken about how it has been a collaborative process with the coaches and players taking in meetings, installing the offense. And I believe that will lead to more ownership from him about what is being called and how he sees the game."

Scroll to Continue

In addition, Griffin remains steadfast in his belief in Jones, even going so far as anointing him the "most likely to win a ring first of the rookie QBs."

With former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure from the team in favor of the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, the identity of the 2022 New England offense remains somewhat of a mystery. Head coach Bill Belichick is yet to name a true offensive coordinator, despite earlier rumors of former Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia taking the reins.

Yet, if Griffin's account is any indication, Jones is also going to have more of a say in the way the offense is conducted in the upcoming season. Given Jones' strengths as a cerebral quarterback, this could end up a significant step in his path toward becoming the next great New England quarterback.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
SB Nation

The Bengals new uniforms are the coolest in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling out new all-white alternate uniforms next season and they are beyond incredible. The official uniforms will unveiled by the Bengals soon, but this look is so fresh it hurts. I love that these are alternates that actual make sense. White bengal tigers are a thing, and the black and white look should become their full-time away uniform. The orange and black at home, the white away — it just all makes sense.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Washington, MA
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
AllSteelers

Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternative uniform for the 2022 season, adding a white helmet to the mix. The AFC North uniform combinations usually lead to great alternatives. The Bengals adding a "White Bengal" to their upcoming season stays the course with that narrative. The team hasn't announced when they'll...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ex-Patriots player shares epic Bill Belichick story

Normally, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not exactly known for his wit and humor, especially when it comes to motivating his players. But that doesn’t mean he can’t bring that side out of him if he needs to. He did just that ahead of a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#Washington Redskins#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Retirement News

After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
AllBengals

Look: Bengals Announce Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

CINCINNATI — One year after changing new uniforms, the Bengals are getting a new helmet. Cincinnati announced the addition of an alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Thursday. Their orange and black striped helmet isn't going away, but now they'll have a white and black striped helmet to compliment it.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Seattle Seahawks roster in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are in transition. Out went Russell Wilson, marking the first time since 2011 anyone other than Wilson will start significant numbers of games. Whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith is non-consequential, the Seahawks will need to get production from other places to help them out. If the Seahawks are to have any morsel of a chance at making the playoffs, they’ll need everyone on full tilt every week.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy