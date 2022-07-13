ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what LSU baseball recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan is getting paid

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan will be paid $930,000 over the next three seasons, according to his term sheet obtained by The Advertiser on Wednesday.

Jordan will earn $300,000 in the first season of the deal and make an additional $10,000 in each of the next two seasons. He will receive an $800 vehicle allowance and a $25,000 relocation incentive.

"When we started this search, it was my goal to find one of the best recruiters in all of college baseball. We have accomplished that and much more in bringing Josh to LSU," LSU coach Jay Johnson said in a release last week. "His work ethic, character, player relationship building, evaluation skills, and ability to connect make him second to none."

Jordan is the second assistant coach Johnson has hired this offseason. New pitching coach Wes Johnson, formerly of the Minnesota Twins, signed a three-year $1.14 million term sheet to leave the major league club for LSU last month.

As Duke's recruiting coordinator since 2012, Jordan won the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 and helped the Blue Devils reach the Super Regionals for the first time in school history. Prior to his time at Duke, he was an assistant coach at Appalachian State, Young Harris College and Fort Hays State.

Jordan replaces Dan Fitzgerald, who left LSU to become the coach at Kansas. He will have big shoes to fill, as LSU had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2022, according to Perfect Game.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

