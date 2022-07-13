Kevin Durant to the Warriors 'a discussion'
“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion regarding Kevin Durant to the Warriors,” Brian Windhorst said. “First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don’t care what they spend. … This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. Stephen Curry’s been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say ‘hell no.’”
“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”
Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld
The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson last week: “The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant. In addition to catching up, the Hall of Fame-bound peers did entertain the idea of a reunion. It was mostly about the stunning nature of it even being possible.” #dubnation – 6:10 PM
ANOTHER KD REPORT: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said today that legitimate sources tell him the Warriors are discussing a KD reunion. He also says Curry has not shut down the idea, points out Joe Lacob did not shut it down when asked on The Athletic podcast last week. #dubnation – 5:26 PM
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
“That leads me to believe that KD is just fed up with all the BS”
Former NBA Small Forward @Matt Barnes tells @TermineRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he believes Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/xvXHsX8N7o – 5:21 PM
Brian Windhorst: “The Nets are really turned off by what they’ve been offered (for KD). If some of the trade packages that have been floated to me are true, I agree with them …. The other teams in the league just don’t believe that the Nets have a lot of leverage here.” – 4:52 PM
Kevin Durant has a Hall of Fame resume from his 3 seasons in Golden State alone:
26/7/5
3x All star
3x All-NBA
2x Champion
2x FMVP
Could Kevin Durant’s trade request create ‘ripple effect’ #NBA doesn’t want? #Suns #Heat #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:15 PM
After the latest Board of Governors meeting addressing “take” fouls and the Play-In, NBA commissioner Adam Silver got asked about Brittney Griner, players (Kevin Durant) signing contracts then seeking trades, a post-COVID bounce-back & more. nba.com/news/nba-appro… – 1:37 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay with Nets as Durant trade process drags out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/kyr… – 1:27 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Reports suggest Kevin Durant could return to Golden State.
Hear @Brian Geltzeiler map out why the Warriors can still add young assets even with acquiring Durant.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Durant and Irving still in limbo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:42 AM
NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”
Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
From PM: Jazz listening on Mitchell, but Heat offer reportedly doesn’t impress them. And Durant update and other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:38 AM
Notebook…
— Sources: So much on hold around NBA as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed
— Kenny Anderson thinks Marcus Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition
— Ainge has a story about missing a birth
Amid this morning’s talk that Kyrie Irving could remain in Brooklyn, and that #Nets underwhelmed by trade offers for Kevin Durant, it is curious that they remain 28-1 to win the 2022-23 championship. The words “stay tuned” never seemed quite so fitting. – 8:38 AM
Now on @njdotcom
No momentum for Nets to trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, ‘they look to be in retrench mode’ nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM
Caught the Andrews sisters rocking it on NBA Today today… Warriors fans up in arms about a potential Kevin Durant trade – @Kendra Andrews says she's hearing it's unlikely, says the dubs aren't willing to give all their young players up. #dubnation #goldblooded
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade request: ‘We don’t like to see it playing out the way it is’
cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 12:36 AM
Adam Silver: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request isn’t good for the #NBA nypost.com/2022/07/12/ada… via @nypostsports – 11:57 PM
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM
NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament — updates in here on KD, revenue, load management, a very cool idea from Adam Silver and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/bb4af3… – 10:59 PM
I was wrong. I said the Nets would hesitate if they were offered Mike Trout for Kevin Durant. Think it’s the other way around. Check the stills of Trout playing basketball!
Cc @jeskeets
Notebook…
— Sources: So many things on hold as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed
— Kenny Anderson loves coaching, thinks Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition
— Ainge has a story about missing a birth
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver subtly corrected trade demand to trade request, and said he’s never heard anything to suggest that Kevin Durant wouldn’t live up to his contract and play for the #Nets. – 10:00 PM
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets – 9:56 PM
Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request: “There’s always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades & we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” #Nets – 9:54 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and seeing it play out the way it is. The basketball was fantastic this past season. I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play.” – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade demand (or request, he pointed out): “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” Said contracts provide security but should be an expectation of “a two-way street.” – 9:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the report Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades…” – 9:51 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:50 PM
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” – 9:50 PM
Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/12/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:30 PM
youtu.be/FbLZlizdSRo – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant’s future, Deandre Ayton’s market and more – https://t.co/hhurKrxbuQ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/yFvypqnP3W – 8:01 PM
Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM
“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”
danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB – 7:02 PM
Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant. – 7:00 PM
From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:35 PM
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM
The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don’t think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow. – 5:50 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:42 PM
Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios
They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt
They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns
They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM
Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam
Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract
They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM
“Last year I decided the way I did. I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals,” he said, as translated by Google. -via Sports Illustrated / July 13, 2022
The Heat remain in pursuit of Durant, but Mitchell is considered a fallback option if the Heat are unable to land him. -via The Ringer / July 13, 2022
Kylen Mills: KD UPDATE: Ric Bucher is reporting that Steph Curry has reached out to KD several times about a reunion: “A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James.” #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / July 13, 2022
