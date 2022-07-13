ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kevin Durant to the Warriors 'a discussion'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099Gv2_0gei7RM600

“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion regarding Kevin Durant to the Warriors,” Brian Windhorst said. “First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don’t care what they spend. … This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. Stephen Curry’s been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say ‘hell no.’”

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”

Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld

@termineradio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/8fYzr78Ehd6:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwcAk_0gei7RM600

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson last week: “The Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant. In addition to catching up, the Hall of Fame-bound peers did entertain the idea of a reunion. It was mostly about the stunning nature of it even being possible.” #dubnation6:10 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

ANOTHER KD REPORT: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said today that legitimate sources tell him the Warriors are discussing a KD reunion. He also says Curry has not shut down the idea, points out Joe Lacob did not shut it down when asked on The Athletic podcast last week. #dubnation5:26 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…5:24 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“That leads me to believe that KD is just fed up with all the BS”

Former NBA Small Forward @Matt Barnes tells @TermineRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he believes Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/xvXHsX8N7o5:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KgOl_0gei7RM600

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brian Windhorst: “The Nets are really turned off by what they’ve been offered (for KD). If some of the trade packages that have been floated to me are true, I agree with them …. The other teams in the league just don’t believe that the Nets have a lot of leverage here.” – 4:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant has a Hall of Fame resume from his 3 seasons in Golden State alone:

26/7/5

3x All star

3x All-NBA

2x Champion

2x FMVP pic.twitter.com/rlmRmlbS7K4:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2pJQ_0gei7RM600

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Could Kevin Durant’s trade request create ‘ripple effect’ #NBA doesn’t want? #Suns #Heat #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:15 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

After the latest Board of Governors meeting addressing “take” fouls and the Play-In, NBA commissioner Adam Silver got asked about Brittney Griner, players (Kevin Durant) signing contracts then seeking trades, a post-COVID bounce-back & more. nba.com/news/nba-appro…1:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay with Nets as Durant trade process drags out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/kyr…1:27 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…12:54 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Reports suggest Kevin Durant could return to Golden State.

Hear @Brian Geltzeiler map out why the Warriors can still add young assets even with acquiring Durant.

#DubNation pic.twitter.com/7mJEO8zY7F12:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebRb7_0gei7RM600

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/…11:46 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Durant and Irving still in limbo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…11:42 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”

Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…11:08 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Jazz listening on Mitchell, but Heat offer reportedly doesn’t impress them. And Durant update and other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…9:38 AM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Notebook…

— Sources: So much on hold around NBA as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed

— Kenny Anderson thinks Marcus Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition

— Ainge has a story about missing a birth

bit.ly/3azOiKQ9:29 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Amid this morning’s talk that Kyrie Irving could remain in Brooklyn, and that #Nets underwhelmed by trade offers for Kevin Durant, it is curious that they remain 28-1 to win the 2022-23 championship. The words “stay tuned” never seemed quite so fitting. – 8:38 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

No momentum for Nets to trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, ‘they look to be in retrench mode’ nj.com/sports/2022/07…8:35 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Caught the Andrews sisters rocking it on NBA Today today… Warriors fans up in arms about a potential Kevin Durant trade – @Kendra Andrews says she’s hearing it’s unlikely, says the dubs aren’t willing to give all their young players up. #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/aCtTnuYkyv2:04 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8FAC_0gei7RM600

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade request: ‘We don’t like to see it playing out the way it is’

cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-…12:36 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Adam Silver: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request isn’t good for the #NBA nypost.com/2022/07/12/ada… via @nypostsports11:57 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama

https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K11:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYhif_0gei7RM600

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament — updates in here on KD, revenue, load management, a very cool idea from Adam Silver and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/bb4af3…10:59 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

I was wrong. I said the Nets would hesitate if they were offered Mike Trout for Kevin Durant. Think it’s the other way around. Check the stills of Trout playing basketball!

Cc @jeskeets

youtu.be/wuiTXk87QUk10:38 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Notebook…

— Sources: So many things on hold as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed

— Kenny Anderson loves coaching, thinks Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition

— Ainge has a story about missing a birth

bit.ly/3azOiKQ10:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver subtly corrected trade demand to trade request, and said he’s never heard anything to suggest that Kevin Durant wouldn’t live up to his contract and play for the #Nets. – 10:00 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets9:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request: “There’s always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades & we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” #Nets9:54 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and seeing it play out the way it is. The basketball was fantastic this past season. I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play.” – 9:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade demand (or request, he pointed out): “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” Said contracts provide security but should be an expectation of “a two-way street.” – 9:52 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the report Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades…” – 9:51 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com9:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” – 9:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/12/kyr… via @nypostsports9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Jazz listening on Spida, latest with KD, in-season tournament, teams angry about Warriors spending and more. Still lots going on around the NBA, so it’s a great time to subscribe and never miss a show!

youtu.be/FbLZlizdSRo8:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant’s future, Deandre Ayton’s market and more – https://t.co/hhurKrxbuQ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/yFvypqnP3W8:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogVf6_0gei7RM600

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.

We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”

danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB7:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JM0nD_0gei7RM600

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant. – 7:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…6:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff PPG by active players:

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo6:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frlad_0gei7RM600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl1Ht_0gei7RM600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIENH_0gei7RM600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpbFd_0gei7RM600

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don’t think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow. – 5:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e24:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

“Last year I decided the way I did. I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals,” he said, as translated by Google. -via Sports Illustrated / July 13, 2022

The Heat remain in pursuit of Durant, but Mitchell is considered a fallback option if the Heat are unable to land him. -via The Ringer / July 13, 2022

Kylen Mills: KD UPDATE: Ric Bucher is reporting that Steph Curry has reached out to KD several times about a reunion: “A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James.” #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / July 13, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Timberwolves to sign Memphis' Josh Minott to 4-year, $6.8M contract

Former Memphis forward Josh Minott will reportedly sign a four-year, $6.8 million rookie contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Minott, the 45th pick last month, was named to the AAC All-Freshman team last season after averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 33 games. He produced his best game of the season on Jan. 23: 18 points and nine rebounds in a win against Tulsa.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JD Davison Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets (7/16)

The Boston Celtics are looking pretty savvy in retrospect for selecting former Alabama combo guard JD Davison with the No. 53 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft after his play in the 2022 NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League, with Boston recently locking him up on a two way deal that might yet be elevated to a regular roster spot based on the strength of his play.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics sign big man Mfiondu Kabengele to two way deal

The Boston Celtics announced on Saturday evening that they had signed big man Mfiondu Kabengele to a two way contract after a strong performance for the team at the 2022 NBA2K23 Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-10 center played in all five summer league games for Boston, and in the first four, has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9% overall, 36.4% from 3, and 77.8% from the charity stripe, per the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Do the Boston Celtics have the best roster in the NBA after their 2022 offseason moves?

With the Boston Celtics trading for Indiana Pacers floor general Malcolm Brogdon and signing veteran Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, they have now filled their biggest offseason needs that held them back in the 2022 NBA Finals, namely the scoring and playmaking the team needed from the bench players who went out in the deal for Brogdon for the most part.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Players#Athletic#The Hall Of Fame#Espn
NBC Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook never asked for a trade from Lakers

Russell Westbrook and his agent since he entered the NBA 14 years ago, Thad Foucher from Wasserman, have parted ways over “irreconcilable differences” in where they see Westbrook’s future. According to Foucher’s statement to ESPN, the differences were he wanted Westbrook to “stay with the Lakers, embrace...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Lacob reveals Lakers icon who motivates him to win more titles with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ ongoing dynasty marks one of the most dominant single-team runs in NBA history. Still, Joe Lacob isn’t satisfied after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons. Golden State’s notoriously confident owner has even bigger long-term ambitions, directly influenced by an icon from his team’s Southern California rivals./
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Observations from Sixers' Summer League finale against Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers faced off with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in Las Vegas Summer League action. It was the Sixers’ final game of the summer circuit. The Sixers had some good moments on the offensive side of the ball, but they committed 21 turnovers and gave Chicago enough looks at the basket to score an average of 30 points per quarter in what was nearly a record-setting 119-104 defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Iguodala jokes with Lacob about whether he'll return to Dubs

To return or not to return? That is the question Warriors fans have for free agent forward and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. But, it's not just fans wondering if the 38-year-old Iguodala will return: Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been thinking about it as well. "So are you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy