Yankees' Aaron Hicks has a bruised shin; When will he return to the lineup?

By Andrew Kastelman, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
It appears the Yankees’ worst fears have been avoided.

After fouling a ball off his right leg last night, Aaron Hicks’ X-ray and CT scan both came back negative, and the Yankees’ outfielder hopes to be back in the lineup soon.

“I’m doing everything I can to be ready for tomorrow,” Hicks said before Wednesday’s game. “Of course the Red Sox series is definitely something I want to be in as well.”

The Yankees will host the Red Sox beginning this Friday in the final series before the All-Star break.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Hicks, who has been hitting much better of late. In his last nine games, he is slashing .370/.485/.889 with three doubles, one triple and three home runs.

“It’s frustrating, you know, especially since now I’m starting to get the results that I want,” he said.

While Hicks is hopeful he can return soon, Yankees manager Aaron Boone does not want to put a timetable on the outfielder's return.

“Today, it’ll be important just starting to treat it,” Boone said. “Obviously getting good news that it wasn’t a fracture. We’ll just kind of see where we’re at day to day.”

Boone does agree with Hicks that he could be ready for the Boston series.

“Yeah, I would think,” Boone said. “But that’s also kind of getting ahead of ourselves so we’ll see how today goes and see what kind of improvements he’s able to make from today and tomorrow.”

With Hicks out of the lineup, the Yankees started Joey Gallo in left field, Aaron Judge in center field and Giancarlo Stanton in right field for the middle game of their three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds.

