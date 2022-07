51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas died after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Tucson. Justin Cetas was MD, PhD and Chair of Neurosurgery at UArizona. The fatal motorcycle collision took place just after 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway. The investigation reports showed that a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle and a white 2005 Ford F650 tow truck were involved in the wreck [...]

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO