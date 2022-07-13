ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence man pleads guilty for street car stunt incident on I-70

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4HXx_0gei6T9l00
Booking photo of Noah A. Miller provided by the Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to criminal charges connected to a street car stunt incident last month in the middle of Interstate 70.

Noah A. Miller pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault and hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Miller will serve 30 days shock time and be placed on probation for five years, according to Jackson County prosecutors. He will also need to comply with special conditions including no involvement with street racing and making restitution to the victim.

According to court records, Miller was one of two Kansas City-area men who were doing car stunts in a “sideshow” in the area of 13th Street and I-70 just before 2:30 a.m. on June 12. They allegedly confronted the victims in the case, who were trying to pass through the sideshow in order to get their child to a hospital.

Miller and a second suspect pursued the victims for several miles.

The vehicle sideshow group frequently posts videos of their activities on multiple social media pages. Upon

viewing the KC Sideshow page on Instagram, the investigating detective was able to locate a video of the

incident.

A second suspect continues to face charges in the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested on Driving Trio in Holt County

Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty man on three driving charges Thursday afternoon in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 64-year-old James E. Sayles on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, not having a valid driver’s license, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Stunts#I 70#Kc Sideshow#Fox4 News
WBBJ

Man wanted for double first-degree murder found out-of-state

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted for first-degree murder in Dyer County has been found out of state. U.S. Marshals say that 25-year-old Deshawn Gorman was found in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. Marshals say the Gorman was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon,...
DYER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
KCTV 5

Deadly crash in KC: Car goes through several yards, flips over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Honda Civic died Friday night in a Kansas City crash that sent the vehicle through several yards before it flipped over. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:40 p.m. to a crash at 123rd Street and Holmes Road. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews and the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy