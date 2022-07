Lynnwood police detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting at Spruce Park Thursday night that killed two teens. Police responded to the park, located at 16834 36th Ave. W., at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday in response to a call reporting that shots had been fired from a vehicle. Responding officers found two male victims, ages 15 and 16, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately transported to area hospitals where they later died from their injuries, police said.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO