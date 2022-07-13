ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 68 COVID-19 patients, 5 in critical care

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04W5BW_0gei5kFR00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 68 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Baystate Health reports 64 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 55 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News checked in on the COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield. Like in many places around the state and country, cases are up. “This week I’m seeing numbers I have not seen in quite some time,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
westernmassnews.com

Springfield officials announce ‘Project Rescue’ initiative

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new effort is underway in one Springfield neighborhood. It’s focus is reaching those in need, such as addicts and those struggling with mental health. It’s called Project Rescue with Friday being a second step after the sweep of drug and gun arrests we told you about on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Baystate Medical Center#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Dozens of Springfield households to receive $1,400 checks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – More pandemic checks are heading out to 60 households in Springfield as part of the city’s distribution of federal relief funds. “I’m very eager. I want to get thesechecks into people’s hands that have been verified, that have been cleared to get them, that direct assistance help,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
westernmassnews.com

Belchertown woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience

Belchertown, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A viewer reached out to our Western Mass News, wondering how the Belchertown woman who was attacked by a Fisher, commonly called a “fisher cat” was doing. we caught up with Kelly Sullivan - who is now hopeful for a full recovery. “I’m trying to...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

New law alerts residents to sewage overflow into local rivers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another night of heavy rainfall. The alerts put new 48-hour ‘stay out of the water’ warnings in place in portions of Hampden County. The latest CSO alerts, also known as...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pilot from Franklin County goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees

The Northampton School Committee discussed the possibility Thursday of hiring an outside firm to help with the process of hiring a new superintendent of schools. Residents in more communities are being warned to stay out of local rivers due to sewage overflows. Shannon Fiedler to perform at Roar Comedy Club...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Travel literacy is brought to children in local underserved communities

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local Monson non-profit program known as World on Wheels is bringing travel literacy to children in underserved communities in western Massachusetts. The non-profit World on Wheels program is a portion of the registered 501(c)(3) public charity, Travelnitch. The charity helps bring virtual adventures to...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire on Connecticut Avenue in Springfield Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car fire on Connecticut Avenue Friday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, most of the fire was extinguished. Western Mass News will provide updates as they become available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy