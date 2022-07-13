Baystate Health reports 68 COVID-19 patients, 5 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 68 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 55 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

