National french fry day: most searched types of fries by state, according to Google

(WETM) – July 13 is National French Fry Day, but not everyone around the country agrees on what type is best.

Google has compiled the data for the most-searched types of french fries, state-by-state. The overwhelming majority of the United States search for Sweet Potato Fries.

French fry searches by state/Image: Google Trends

But in the northeast, including New York and Pennsylvania, home fries are the most popular Google searches. The southwest has a more particular taste, searching for carne asada fries more than any other part of the country.

And then other pockets of the lower 48 states include searches for truffle fries and steak fries.

Google also said one state is searching for french fries more than any other: Nevada. Utah and Rhode Island were the next top searchers.

Americans also looked up “hot to cut potatoes into fries” twice as much over the last year, according to the Google data. This month specifically, the question of how to reheat fries spiked.

Since 2004, Google said searches for shoestring fries, steak fries, and animal style fries reached an all-time high this year.

