Perry, IA

Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry

By Drew Russell
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Services for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry will be held at a later date to be...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

theperrynews.com

Anton ‘Jack’ Schmidt of Marshalltown

A Mass of Christian burial for Anton “Jack” Schmidt, 94, of Marshalltown and formerly of Perry will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation with family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. David Polich of Des Moines will be the celebrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ronald Benton, 81, of Cumberland

Funeral services for Ronald Benton, 81, of Cumberland, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
CUMBERLAND, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Sunday Program With Carnegie Library Museum

A fun program will be taking place tomorrow with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum that will involve birds. This Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. a program called Backyard Birds will take place at the museum where Ray and Margaret Harden of Perry will show photos and interesting facts about birds they have seen during their years of travel and birding excursions including Lake Eerie.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Final Day Of Dallas County Fair To Finish Strong

Tomorrow will be Sunday at the Dallas County Fair and there are still plenty of things left to enjoy on the fair’s last day. The final day of the fair will include the horse fun show beginning at 9 a.m. in the south arena, 4-H fitting contest at 10 a.m. in the show ring, remote control car races at noon near the entertainment plaza, Bill Riley Talent Show at 1 p.m. at center stage and the 4-H auction running from 1-3:30 p.m. in the show ring.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
NEWTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

July’s Lyceum Event in Jefferson to Highlight Smartphones Changing Our Lives

An event is happening later this month geared towards conversations revolving around smartphones. The Lyceum Movement topic for July is “How Are Our Phones Changing Us?” The Lyceum Movement is a place that allows adults to think, learn and talk with their neighbors, as deep questions are explored of what it means to be human. July’s informal discussion will focus on how smartphones and other technology are shaping our lives and if there are ways to utilize that technology in better ways. Greene County Schools Counselor Deb Marquardt and Greene County Schools Technology Director Brent Gerzema will lead the conversation.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Enjoy the Final Days of the Greene County Fair

Tomorrow and Monday are the final days of the Greene County Fair. Tomorrow’s festivities begin at noon with the livestock judging contest in the show ring, which is open to all ages. Water tag will take place from 1-5pm and that is free for anyone who wants to join at the North Hall. The Round Robin Showmanship contest will be at 1:30pm in the show ring. Then Sunday wraps up with all static and livestock exhibits checking out between 4 and 5pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Extension Celebrates New Building With Fair Board Thursday

Thursday during the Dallas County Fair, Dallas County Extension celebrated its new building that was made possible with help from the Dallas County Fair Board. Extension members, fair board members and fair goers gathered at the fairgrounds on Thursday to celebrate the new building with a ribbon cutting and open house event and Fair Board Secretary Sherry James says when the conversation began a few years ago about needing more space, it was important to keep extension on the fairgrounds.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Class 4A state softball field loaded with central Iowa squads

Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
FORT DODGE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Full Slate of Activities Tomorrow at Greene County Fair

As the 2022 Greene County Fair rolls into the weekend, tomorrow will have a full slate of activities. The day begins with the popular 4-H/FFA Beef Show in the show ring at 8am, followed by the Jefferson Kiwanis Club Story Stroll by the Freedom Rock at 9am. At noon will be the Kid’s Pedal Pull, sponsored by Greene County Farm Bureau in the North Hall, along with the 4-H Horse Fun Show at the horse arena. From 2-7pm there will be laser tag at the shelter house and archery tag will be from 1-7pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Saturday To Continue Strong At The Dallas County Fair

Saturday will be a large day of activities at the Dallas County Fair as it enters into its fourth day of action. Tomorrow at the fair will include the 4-H/FFA junior feeder show at 8 a.m. in the livestock area, the beef show at 8:30 a.m. in the show ring and pet show at 9 a.m. in the entertainment plaza. Also, the baby contest by Kids Korner will take place at 10 a.m. at center stage, 4-H/FFA cat show at 11:30 a.m. in the community building and the 4-H/FFA poultry show at 3 p.m. at the small animal building. The Dallas County Fair Board elections will also take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the gazebo. Dallas County Extension Youth Coordinator Elizabeth Emley says there will be a fun guest at the pet show.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen Has Been Crowned

The first day of the 2022 Dallas County Fair held plenty of fun activities to take part in throughout the day and included the crowning of the 2022 Dallas County Fair Queen. This year’s court featured seven deserving candidates ranging from recent high school graduates to soon-to-be juniors at local schools including Woodward-Granger, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn and Dallas Center-Grimes. This year 2022 Woodward-Granger graduate Mackenzie Dresback was crowned as queen. Dresback was involved in student council, FFA, basketball and national honor society.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County FFA Advisor Attends Summer Professional Development Conference

The leader of the Greene County FFA Chapter recently attended a conference to gain more acknowledge of agriculture in the classroom. Advisor Raelyn Harris went to the Iowa Agricultural Education Summer Conference at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. There, Harris heard from speakers and programming that focused on fostering professionalism and communication. There were also mini-workshops on Agricultural Advocacy, Skills and Leadership CDEs, All In for Ag Education and Professional Certifications. Additionally, there were learning activities such as new teacher mentoring and training and BriefCASE Training.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Just A Few More Guthrie County Youth Summer Camps Left

Just a few more Guthrie County Extension youth summer camps for parents to take advantage of. There are two upcoming camps starting with the “Mad Scientist Youth Camp,” for children in grades kindergarten through third grade on July 19th from 9am until 2pm at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Day Three Of The Dallas County Fair

The Dallas County Fair continues tomorrow with its third day of action and will hold plenty of reasons to go out to the fairgrounds. Friday’s activities include the 4-H/FFA swine show at the show ring and the 4-H/FFA and Clover Kids rabbit show in the entertainment plaza both beginning at 8 a.m. Also, there will be 4-H working exhibits at 2 p.m. in the community building and Mr. Nick Balloon Artist from noon to 5 p.m. near the gazebo.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Vietnam Historic Helicopter Will Land At Iowa Aviation Museum

A historic helicopter will visit the Iowa Aviation Museum and the public is invited. The Vietnam era helicopter called YL-37 which was flown by in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-1968 by Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron Three Six Two (HMM-362) known as the “Ugly Angels,” will land at the Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IA

