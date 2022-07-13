Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry

Saturday will be a large day of activities at the Dallas County Fair as it enters into its fourth day of action. Tomorrow at the fair will include the 4-H/FFA junior feeder show at 8 a.m. in the livestock area, the beef show at 8:30 a.m. in the show ring and pet show at 9 a.m. in the entertainment plaza. Also, the baby contest by Kids Korner will take place at 10 a.m. at center stage, 4-H/FFA cat show at 11:30 a.m. in the community building and the 4-H/FFA poultry show at 3 p.m. at the small animal building. The Dallas County Fair Board elections will also take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the gazebo. Dallas County Extension Youth Coordinator Elizabeth Emley says there will be a fun guest at the pet show.

