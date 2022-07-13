ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava Bankston repeats as Schooldays golf girls champ; newcomer Lane Walton wins boys title

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
Ava Bankston capped off a dominating performance Wednesday in the 97th annual Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament to repeat as the girls champion while Lane Walton, in his first year, won the boys title.

Bankston became the seventh back-to-back winner. She shot 19-under for 54 holes in the three-day tournament for ages 12-17 at McCabe Golf Course.

The Lipscomb Academy senior finished second in the qualifying round with a 67 then claimed her first two match play rounds 8 and 7 then 7 and 6 before winning the championship 7 and 5 over Knoxville's Addisyn Newman.

Bankston, 17, beat Alex Crews 3 and 2 in last year's championship.

"I've been saying all week that I have improved since last year," said Bankston, who jumped to a four-hole lead on the front nine before closing out the championship match on 14. "What won it for me today was my wedges and my putting and that's where I've made the most improvement. That's what I've spent the most time on since last year."

Bankston made four birdies and an eagle in the championship.

"I've aged out and won't be able to play next year so it's always good to be a two-time champ and to end your last year on a good note," she said.

Newman, 12, upset Crews, the stroke play medalist, 3 and 2 in the semifinals to earn the shot at Bankston.

REPEAT WINNERS?: Will Ava Bankston and Carter Stroup repeat as Schooldays champions?

SCHOOLDAYS MEDALISTS: Alex Crews, Laird Williams medal in the Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament

SCHOOLDAYS GIFT: Why Brandt Snedeker, Whit Turnbow gave $10K to The Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament

"I had some really tough, bad shots today," Newman said. "I didn't play as well I expected I would. I struggled off the tee mostly because (Bankston) was out-driving me by like 20 to almost 30 yards and if I didn't hit a good shot on my driver then it would almost be 40 yards."

Walton, 15, beat Cooper Gettler 3 and 2 in the boys championship.

The Old Hickory resident was aware of the history of the tournament and had wanted to play in it before but was unable to because of scheduling conflicts.

Once he finally got in Walton was confident he would play well.

"I knew I could win this; I just had to put my trust in the Lord hoping He could push me through it mentally and physically all three days," Walton said. "I've always wanted to play in the Schooldays because of all the tradition it has and some of the big names that have played in like Brandt Snedeker and the Ellers (Richard and Mike)."

The Friendship Christian sophomore advanced to the final by beating 2021 champ Carter Stroup in the semifinals 5 and 4 earlier in the day Wednesday. Walton had to overcome a 2-0 deficit in that match.

"He got me at the beginning going up 2-0 on the fourth hole," Stroup said. "I came back but it was very close the whole time."

Jonas Reynolds beat Jake Meador 1-up in the 12-13 boys division.

"It was a tough match; we both played well," said Reynolds, a seventh grader at Pope John Paul II. "We basically did the same things well. Then I hit a really close shot for birdie on 18 and he parred."

Girls

Final

Ava Bankston d. Addisyn Newman 7-5

BOYS

Semifinals

Lane Walton d. Carter Stroup 5-4

Cooper Gettler d. Keith McArthur 2-1

Final

Walton d. Gettler 3-2

Jonas Reynolds d. Jake Meador 1-up

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ava Bankston repeats as Schooldays golf girls champ; newcomer Lane Walton wins boys title

