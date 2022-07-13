ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Watch: Stunt driver jumps bridge in Florida Keys in ‘family huckster’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MARATHON, Fla. — A stunt driver successfully executed a jump across a bridge in the Florida Keys, sending his 1983 Subaru GL over the gap over what used to be the bridge to Boot Key.

Travis Pastrana, 38, drove what he calls the “family huckster” over the gap in the bridge, WPLG-TV reported. Photos and video provided by toddafrank on Instagram show Pastrana’s car clearing the bridge at Boot Key Harbor in spectacular fashion.

The Marathon City Council had given Pastrana permission to attempt the jump in June, according to Keys Weekly.

Pastrana is known for his daredevil stunts, which are reminiscent of Evel Knievel’s actions on motorcycles during his heyday in the 1970s.

In 2018, Pastrana successfully guided his motorcycle over 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump in Las Vegas, WTVJ reported. During the same event, he sailed 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace, according to the television station.

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
Flash flooding kills 2 in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died when floodwaters swept through parts of Larimer County, Colorado, on Friday evening. Flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area left a woman and a juvenile girl dead, KDVR reported. The floods swept through the area after the Larimer County Sheriff’s...
