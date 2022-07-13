ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

State to launch controversial school voucher program for upcoming school year

By Meghan Mangrum, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Education has restarted work to put in place a controversial school voucher program for Davidson and Shelby counties in time for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, state officials said Wednesday.

Following a court order Wednesday officially lifting an injunction blocking the program's launch, Gov. Bill Lee announced that the state will begin helping families enroll in the program this school year.

The Governor's Office announced resources would be available online in the coming days, according to a news release.

“Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” Lee said in a statement. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.”

Education department officials also said they are excited to once again begin providing "additional options for a high-quality education to Tennessee students and families," Brian Blackley, spokesperson for the department, said in an email to The Tennessean.

Previously: Tennessee Supreme Court rules in favor of Gov. Bill Lee's controversial school voucher program

Related: How the Tennessee's school voucher program works

Under the education savings account program, eligible students could choose to take public money for their education and apply it to private school tuition instead.

But only some students — specifically those in Metro Nashville and Shelby County public school districts that meet certain income requirements — are part of the three-year pilot program approved narrowly by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019.

In May, the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down arguments that the program violated the state constitution by only applying to districts in Davidson and Shelby counties.

Just over a month later, the state's highest court declined a request from Davidson and Shelby County governments to rehear the case and officially sent it back to the trial court to resolve whether the program violates other constitutional protections including public school students’ rights to adequate and equitable educational opportunities.

A separate lawsuit challenging the program filed by parents from the two counties is still pending.

Analysis: As Lee fails to rebut Hillsdale comments, cracks widen in lawmakers' relationship

Related: 'We do not wish to participate in media frenzies': Tennessee charter school cuts ties with Hillsdale

Wednesday's ruling gives the department a clear path to re-start the work of implementing the program. The state already had a website, www.esa.tnedu.gov , and an application process set up ahead of the 2020-21 school year before courts blocked the program . At the time of the injunction, applications were already being accepted .

Democratic opponents of the program quickly responded to the governor's announcement.

"Gov. Lee is peddling false hope to families who, for years, have deserved better state funding for their public schools. Lee’s voucher scheme won’t come close to covering tuition at the best private schools, but it will steal real resources from public school students in need," Senate Democratic Caucus spokesman Brandon Puttbrese said in a statement Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Memphis-Shelby County Schools didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Reporter Laura Testino contributed to this story.

Meghan Mangrum covers education for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee. Contact her at mmangrum@tennessean.com. Follow her on Twitter @memangrum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: State to launch controversial school voucher program for upcoming school year

