Buchanan County, VA

GALLERY: Buchanan County flood damage

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding that began late Tuesday night in Buchanan County caused damage to vehicles, structures and more.

Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
  • Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL

A drone video taken by a viewer captures the aftermath from above. (Courtesy: Billy Bowling)

(Courtesy: VSP)
(Courtesy: VSP)

Temporary flood shelters have also been set up around the area.

    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL

Emergency responders command post:

    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: VSP

Check WJHL.com for the latest on the situation in Buchanan County.

WJHL

30 homes destroyed, businesses affected by recent flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The latest update from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) provides a number of damages to homes and businesses in the area affected by last Tuesday’s flood. According to a press release from Chief Deputy Eric Breedingof the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the VDEM has been conducting damage assessments […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Crews respond to devastating flooding in Buchanan Co.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Crews across the Commonwealth responded to the devastating flooding in Buchanan County. The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management said all people have been accounted for in the impacted area. There have also been no reported fatalities. They said crews are continuing to perform wellness...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least 22 homes destroyed in Buchanan County flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At least 22 homes were destroyed in Buchanan County flooding this week, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other agencies, which are continuing recovery and cleanup efforts. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office began getting reports of flash flooding around 10:30 p.m....
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Youngkin visits those affected by Buchanan Co. floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday visited Buchanan County families impacted by Tuesday night’s floods. At 11 a.m., the governor arrived at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School to unload supplies at the community resource center and meet with families to hear firsthand accounts of the flooding that either damaged or destroyed […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Focus turns to recovery after Buchanan County floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — With everyone now accounted for after floodwaters swept through parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night, the focus now turns to recovery. Emergency officials told News Channel 11 Thursday afternoon that they believe around 400 structures were impacted by the flooding. Further damage assessment will begin Friday. Thursday night, neighbors were […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cleanup underway after severe flooding in Buchanan County

Cleanup efforts have begun in Buchanan County following severe flash flooding that drew first responders from across southwest Virginia to provide assistance. WFXR News' Drew Aunkst and John Carroll spent Thursday speaking with families and getting a look at the damage from the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

All Unaccounted for in SW Flooding Located

Buchanan County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management say all 44 people that were unaccounted for following Tuesday-Wednesday's flooding have been located, and without any deaths. In fact, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding says the only injury so far has been a snake bite.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

All found, but 400 buildings impacted in Buchanan County after floods

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — In a press conference two days after floods in Buchanan County swept away numerous houses and damaged dozens of others, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding announced everyone previously unaccounted for has been found. In addition, no deaths have been reported in connection to the floods. “Zero people are unaccounted for in the […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Ballad Health accepting donations for Buchanan County flood victims

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is accepting donations to aid those affected by flooding this week in Buchanan County. Employees of the health system will be able to drop off donations at any Ballad hospital while the public can drop off donations at any Ballad hospital in Virginia. Drop-off locations will be inside the hospitals’ main entrances at the registration desk.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

‘We’re going to die:’ Residents recall flood experience

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of families in Buchanan County have suffered damage beyond repair to their homes, vehicles and most precious possessions. Columbus Flemming, a volunteer firefighter who helped clean up the Hurley floods last year, and his wife Victoria told News Channel 11 they lost everything in the flood. “Once the house […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Widespread flooding reported in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency officials in Buchanan County said heavy rainfall Tuesday evening led to widespread flooding in multiple parts of the county. Twin Valley Elementary School is being opened as a shelter. StormTrack 5 rainfall estimates show some communities received nearly seven inches of rain. There...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Donate to help those affected by Buchanan Co. floods

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) announced it launched a community effort to provide short and long-term assistance to those affected by Tuesday’s flooding in Buchanan County. On July 12, floodwaters either damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes in the Dismal River, Hale Creek, Jewell Valley, Patterson, Pilgrim’s Knob and […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Buchanan County flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in Southwest Virginia. The state of emergency will allow the state to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in recovery efforts. “We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Flooding Event in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

Community Policy