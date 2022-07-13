GALLERY: Buchanan County flood damage
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding that began late Tuesday night in Buchanan County caused damage to vehicles, structures and more.Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods
A drone video taken by a viewer captures the aftermath from above. (Courtesy: Billy Bowling)
Temporary flood shelters have also been set up around the area.
Emergency responders command post:
