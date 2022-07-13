ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida culture warriors are coming for your local library next

By Howard L. Simon
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

America’s culture wars came to Sanibel recently.

You couldn’t be so naïve as to think that Florida’s island paradise would be immune.

More than 100 people, many more than capacity, crowded into a meeting room of the Sanibel Public Library for a meeting of the Library District Board of Commissioners.

Never had they had anyone attend one of their meetings, commissioners noted in amazement. Most were there to defend the judgment of the professional library staff and commissioners — and the role that libraries have traditionally played in America as guardians of the First Amendment’s value on access to information reflecting diverse points of view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZDsP_0gei4MIK00

An online article in a southwestern Florida right-wing publication had reported that two mothers and their children recently visited the library and that one child came across a small display on one of the shelves in the children’s section honoring Pride Month.

The display included two children’s books dealing with transgender youth (“Jack, Not Jackie” and “My Own Way”), which the mother believed inappropriate for her child. The second child came across another children’s book also describing transgender youth (“When Aiden Became a Brother”).

Let’s play along with how these grassroots culture war controversies work and pretend that these mothers stumbled on the offending books, not that they went hunting for them as part of a nationwide effort designed to remove books that they find offensive and, eventually, take over library boards.

Book banning getting real in Florida: County teachers told to turn in books

Editorial: Curb teacher role in Florida effort to ban books

Apparently, according to the comments of these parents at the library commission meeting, books dealing with gay families and gay relationships can be tolerated but information describing the life and problems faced by transgender youth crosses some line of impermissible inclusion in the library’s children's collection. It should be noted that all these books are available at public libraries throughout the country.

These days, few people are oblivious to the extent of public support (or at least for required lip-service) for America’s oldest constitutional values of freedom of expression and access to information.

Few people will proclaim that they are actually for censorship. These days greater subtlety is required.

The two mothers requested that the display be “relocated” to a spot where young library patrons would be less likely to see the offending books.

Surely every parent has the right to direct the upbringing of their children. Accordingly, the Sanibel District Library Policy states, “Responsibility for library materials used by minors rests with their parents or guardians.”

What I have always found distressing and infuriating in censorship debates is the notion that a parent would think that the appropriate way to protect their child from what they regard as harmful information is to use the power of a government agency like a public library to adopt policies that would keep information away from everyone’s children.

By well-established policies of the American Library Association, every library typically has a procedure by which a patron can file a complaint requesting that, for one reason or another, a book be removed from the shelves. The Sanibel mothers decided not to file the complaint form and to make their appeal directly to library commissioners.

Not succeeding (yet) in having the offending books removed or the display relocated so the information would be less accessible to youngsters, a strategy of vigilante censorship was adopted: The offending books were checked out en masse to keep them out of circulation.

This issue is far from over: Six of the seven seats on the Sanibel District Library Commission will be filled during the November election. Three of the six seats are uncontested. There will be a contest for the remaining three seats — and, not surprising, the protesting mothers are seeking to fill two of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcL58_0gei4MIK00

This is a non-partisan election, so the difference between candidates is not our usual partisan division. The difference between the candidates is likely to be between those supporting restrictions on information, even censorship, and those supporting the First Amendment’s value of access to information on a diversity of topics, representing diverse points of view.

This is a nationwide movement that is part of our country’s current culture wars, so — if it hasn’t already — it will soon be coming to a library near you. Get informed about the candidates for your local library board so you can help defend your library staff and your public library.

Howard L. Simon , Ph. D, is a Sanibel resident, retired executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and president of Clean Okeechobee Waters Foundation Inc .

Join the conversation

Share your opinion by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com . Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines .


Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida culture warriors are coming for your local library next

Comments / 3

Related
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Local educators concerned new state civics training creating "culture war situation"

MIAMI – Teachers in South Florida are sharing concerns about new state civics education training.The Florida Department of Education says the 10 available sessions between last month and July will be "aligned to the revised civics and government standards."The standards will be fully implemented during the 2023-24 school year. However, the instruction provided in one of the June three-day sessions has local teacher unions sounding the alarm."It's the first time I've heard people come out offended by this particular course," said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.She says this is a "big red flag."CBS4 received the materials presented...
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Academics attack Florida plan to limit transgender treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. – A plan by Florida health officials that likely would restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people lacks sound medical justification and may be politically motivated, according to a group of academics from Yale University and other schools. The Florida Agency for Health...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Election misinformation abounds. We debunk 34 Florida myths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another election season is underway, and with it comes many myths and conspiracy theories about the whole process. If you leave a race blank on your ballot, your whole ballot won’t count. If you wear campaign shirts or hats to the polling place, you’ll be...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Wars#Transgender Youth
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off first Moms for Liberty summit

It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics. It’s four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics, kicked off by none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit had a welcome reception at...
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Hotels In Florida On The Beach (From Budget To Luxury!)

Are you looking for the best hotels in Florida on the beach?. It’s no secret that Florida is known for its sunshine and consistently award-winning beaches – it’s an international destination for travel!. Who wants to walk 10 minutes to the beach though on vacation, when so...
FLORIDA STATE
maggrand.com

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time accuse sheriff of pushing them to withdraw from races

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time revealed details of phone calls they had with Brevard County’s top lawman, Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Retired school resource officer Shawn Overdorf and Cocoa police officer Chris Hattaway claim Sheriff Wayne Ivey pushed each of them to drop out of their races and throw support behind their opponents. All in exchange for guaranteed jobs working for their competition after the election.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more. Morikami is...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy