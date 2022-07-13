ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cimarron County, OK

Arkansas man dies in collision with semi-truck in Oklahoma

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man died in Cimarron County, Okla., Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Bobby Ray Demmitt, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 287, 10 miles north of Boise City, Okla., OHP officials said.

A 2019 International semi-truck was heading north on U.S. 287 when it crossed the center line, entering the path of the southbound 2015 Ford F-150 that Demmitt was driving. A collision occurred that was nearly head-on, according to OHP officials.

Demmitt was ejected upon impact. His passenger, a 73-year-old Siloam Springs, Ark., woman, was pinned in the vehicle. She was extricated by Boise City firefighters.

The passenger was transported to Cimarron Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. She is listed as stable with head, internal torso and leg injuries.

The semi-truck driver, a 29-year-old Houston, Texas, man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old Houston woman, were both treated and released from Cimarron Memorial.

Going left of center is listed as the cause of the crash.

Sandi Baker
3d ago

Oh boy. Prayers for his family. I hope the trucker wasn’t reading their texts or email. I have observed a lot of the younger drivers doing this. One was actually observed watching a movie on his iPad/tablet while driving down the interstate late at night. The older seasoned truckers are saying it is getting more and more dangerous. I have to agree.

