ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Gilford Police Log

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

GILFORD — Police handled 87 service calls on Monday and Tuesday. Stephen Camella, 56, of High Street, in Laconia, was...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Mike MacFadzen: Bringing integrity back to the office of sheriff

My name is Michael MacFadzen, candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. I started my career as a Laconia Police officer and finished as a sergeant with New Hampshire State Police. Currently the director of the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program, I’m a lifelong Reagan Conservative Republican believing in small, efficient, and effective government.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kyla Viana: Belknap County Sheriff's Department needs a change

I began my career as a communications specialist when I joined the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department just six months after graduating high school. It was managed by Sheriff Michael Moyer at the time. I later moved to the Tilton Police Department in October 2021. Similar to the article released on July 7, I made this change in hope of a higher quality of life. However, if the environment had been more welcoming and responsive instead of apathetic and contentious, I would be celebrating my third year there this December. Sheriff William Wright started to show his true colors shortly after stepping into his new position. Each full-time dispatcher had a one-on-one meeting with former Chief Deputy Robert Nedeau and himself. During this, I was asked about any drama within the department. While responding to his question he interrupted me saying, "Don’t act like you're innocent, I’ve come down there and seen you acting like a b****.” After speaking with multiple employees and not being in fear of retaliation or losing my job, I brought this to human resources. I want to make it clear I received no retaliation, but one of my supervisors did, which was not reported.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Laconia, NH
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
Laconia, NH
Crime & Safety
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to downtown

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to Downtown Franklin. Lakes Region eBikes offers rentals and retail sales of Surface 604 eBikes, parts and accessories. An ebike is a bicycle that has a battery to assist the rider with pedaling and can be ridden by anyone — no special license required.
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Free boat classes at Fay's Boat Yard

GILFORD — You asked for them, free boat classes at Fay's Boat Yard, 71 Varney Point Road. To sign up, email: linda.@faysboatyard.com. Location at Fay's Boat Yard, upstairs in classroom, stairs to the right of the gas tank near sailboat well. First Up - "How to Read a Chart...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Claremont youth drop-in center is a model for Laconia

CLAREMONT — In a world dimmed by dead ends and dying hope, the Claremont Learning Partnership shines like a beacon. The only hint of what waits in a clapboard building at the corner of Main Street and Elm is an outdoor deck brimming with toys and giggles, where at-risk little ones play.
CLAREMONT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lakeshore#Gilford Police Log
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Harley-Davidson raffling off 2022 Street Bob for charity

LACONIA — Community Challenge Team Laconia-Harley Davidson will be raffling off a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob in Fastback Blue at this year’s 5th annual Laconia Biketemberfest, with net proceeds going to support the Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund for Children. “In true Laconia Harley-Davidson fashion we had...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Wayland K. Harris, 90

THORNTON — Wayland K. Harris, "Ken," died at his home in Thornton on July 12, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born in Peterborough in 1932, the son of Vernon S. and Dorothy (Nichols) Harris. His formative years were spent growing up in Peterborough. His secondary education was achieved at Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, ME, where, according to Ken, he spent four of the best years of his life. Upon graduation Ken served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the years of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Craftsmen, studying furniture design and construction.
THORNTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Public Library engages teens with escape room

Gilford Public Library hosted an escape room for teens this week called “Escape the Bermuda Triangle,” created by Teen and Tech Librarian Hayden Jurius. He chose an escape room to attract teens as he saw they were still popular and more involved compared to virtual escape rooms. “[The escape room] has been well received,” Jurius said. “We’ve had over 30 people come and do it.” Jurius based the premise of the escape room on the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, where various ships, planes, and people have gone missing. The goal of participants was to avoid the same fate after their flight to Puerto Rico makes an emergency landing on a small island. Players had to work together to find clues and solve puzzles to find a way off the island. Jurius is creating more events for teens this summer. He will be hosting a "Things You Should Know" Camp, which will teach teens topics they might not know much about but could be useful, such as some basic cooking, various card games, and more. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
GILFORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
laconiadailysun.com

Smith Meeting House first of the season service July 17

GILMANTON — The First Congregational Society in Gilmanton announces the beginning of the seasonal services held at Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road. The first service will be Sunday, July 17 at 4 p.m. Charles Gravenhurst of Belmont will conduct the first service. Charles has a deep grasp...
GILMANTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

In Laconia Schools: Increasing structure, expectations and instructional opportunities

Laconia community, I want to take this opportunity to thank those of you who so actively supported Laconia High School as we returned to our first full year of regular "in school" education. I would also like to humbly thank those who welcomed me back to Sachem Nation as I returned to fill the role of LHS Principal for Mr. Robert Bennett after he lost his battle with cancer. Your support of this school community during that difficult time represents so much of what is right about Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New pastor appointed at Moultonborough United Methodist Church

MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonboro United Methodist Church appointed their new pastor, Rev. Timothy Wilcox on July 1. The joys of his ministry include designing and leading worship, teaching the Bible and the ways of our faith and walking with people in their faith journeys. Across the region he has also been involved with the ministries of Camp Mechuwana and the Walk to Emmaus. Born in Wisconsin, Rev. Tim spent most of his childhood in Iowa. He is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. Rev. Tim has been serving in a variety of ministry positions over the past 28 years, including nearly 23 years in pastoral ministry through appointments in Britain, Vermont and Maine.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford-Laconia church volunteers are grilling lunch at Isaiah 61

LACONIA — This summer, First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia is sponsoring a free lunch at Isaiah 61 Café every second Tuesday of the month. FUMC volunteers work the grill for lunch throughout summer with church members providing side dishes. The grilled lunches will continue through August. FUMC, Gilford-Laconia, has been active with Isaiah 61 Café for more than two years.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Brad Wolff hosts service at Union Church July 17

MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck is pleased to announce that Rev. Brad Wolff will be the minister for their July 17 worship service. Pastor Wolff is a retired Lutheran minister and long-time summer preacher at the church. Rev. Wolff was also a Social Studies teacher at Newfound and Ashland school districts, and is a former NH Department of Education Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Music for the service will be provided by Amy Weston, who has also been a part of summer worship at the church for many years.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Winnisquam Watershed network annual meeting July 23

BELMONT — The Winnisquam Watershed Network will hold its annual meeting from 10–11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the Leslie Roberts Town Beach in Belmont. WWN representatives will provide an update on the group’s work this year including water quality monitoring, aquatic invasive species prevention and management, advocacy work, and the recently completed Watershed Based Plan for Lake Winnisquam. All are welcome to attend. Coffee and donuts will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own folding chair if they have one.
BELMONT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy