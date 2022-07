MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald R. Wright, age 84 of High Street in Morristown passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his wife Judy by his side. Ron was under the care of the St. Lawrence County Hospice as well as the caring hospital staff. There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Christ Church in Morristown at 11:00 am with Rev. Edgar LaCombe officiating. Calling hours will be held also at the Church prior to the service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the Morristown Fire Hall.

MORRISTOWN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO