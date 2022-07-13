ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Standoff ends at North Providence home as man, woman surrender peacefully

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Gino Rotondo's last name.

NORTH PROVIDENCE — A man and woman who had been barricaded inside a house, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order to neighbors, have surrendered peacefully, Mayor Charles Lombardi said Thursday morning at about 8:30 .

Lombardi said the pair – whom he identified as Gino Rotondo and his wife, Rachel Lombardi, who is no relation to the mayor – were coaxed out by a SWAT team more than 17 hours after the standoff began.

The mayor said a "drug incident" was involved in the standoff, and that there were no injuries.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said the standoff began after Rachel Lombardi was allegedly assaulted by an acquaintance while Rotondo was out of the home.

After Rachel Lombardi told Rotondo, he asked the suspect to return to the home, Ruggiero said.

“He then called the suspect to come back so they could talk. The suspect came back to 3 Stephanie Drive, where Mr. Rotondo took a single shot at him, which ... did not strike him and did not strike neighboring houses or any other property.”

Rotondo was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to undergo a psychological evaluation, while Rachel Lombardi was taken to police headquarters to give a statement. As of Thursday morning, police were awaiting a warrant to search the house for the gun and any other items of interest.

Ruggiero said there is an active warrant for Rotondo for a suspended license, and that he is "out on bail for a May of 2022 possession of cocaine charge."

He said the man faces a likely charge of firing in a compact area, and another charge could follow if a weapon is found in the home.

How the standoff began

Police swarmed the area of Stephanie Drive and Meadow View Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as a man, believed to be armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, barricaded himself in his home. His wife was also in the house.

Mayor Lombardi described Rotondo as having a psychological issue. Rotondo’s cousin, Cranston Police Lt. Michael Pezzullo, was called in to negotiate and remained at the scene throughout the entire standoff.

Ruggiero said Rotondo would take calls only from Pezzullo, with whom he has a “good rapport.” Communication stopped for a period of time around 7:15 p.m., and about that time an officer carrying a rifle approached the scene.

But Ruggiero later said that around 9 p.m., contact was reestablished. Rotondo said that he and Rachel Lombardi were hungry and would exit the house peacefully after getting food. They ordered three hot wieners and a pizza from a local restaurant.

Ruggiero said at that point that Rotondo seemed to be in a "much better state of mind than he has been throughout the entire incident."

However, Rotondo didn't come out after the meal. Around 2:30 a.m., Ruggiero told reporters that police had instructed Rhode Island Energy to cut power to the house, hoping to "make it uncomfortable" for those inside. Around that time, those in the house lost internet and cell service. Eventually, they stuck a letter on the door asking for power to be restored.

Ruggiero said police would not agree to the request, but would provide Rotondo with a cellphone.

Four times Rotondo said he would leave the home but did not. Ruggiero called it "frustrating" and "tiring," describing the situation as "a waiting game."

During the night, Rachel Lombardi's Facebook page was updated with a post that read only "Help."

However, police felt no one was at risk in the home, therefore they would not enter. Ruggiero said Rotondo, in a Facebook post, had indicated that he wanted police to enter, and that "his words were to the effect that if that was the case, that there would be a bloodbath."

The chief said police had responded after someone called around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to report a single gunshot being fired outside the house at 3 Stephanie Drive; it did not hit anyone.

Earlier, Ruggiero had said that the man had posted on Facebook Live that he felt police wanted to harm him.

"That is not the case," the chief said. "We want him to surrender peacefully."

Ruggiero said Rotondo's wife was staying in the house by her own choice.

Neighbors describe Rotondo, neighborhood

Diana Gorkin, a food-delivery worker whose home is near Rotondo's, said that after police arrived, she looked outside and saw officers with guns drawn ordering her to get back inside.

Gorkin said she once delivered food to Rotondo's house, and said “he was really nice to me.”

Police tape across Meadow View Boulevard kept reporters far from the scene as law enforcers worked to handle the situation and area residents were told to shelter in their homes.

“[Nothing] like this ever happens here,” Gorkin said.

Down the road, Steven Kruppa, an 11-year resident of the neighborhood, learned of the lockdown via a phone alert. His son Joshua noticed the sudden presence of police on the street around 3 p.m.

Kruppa said he doesn’t know Rotondo, but said he was once out walking his dog when he saw the man, whom he described as having “seemed a little off.”

Kruppa said the neighborhood is usually “very peaceful, very quiet.”

“It’s disturbing,” he said. “But it’s a sign of the times, I guess.”

