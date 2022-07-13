Souls Harbor in Joplin helps hydrate those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. – The extreme summer heatwaves have taken a toll on energy bills, but for some, finding a place to cool off could be the difference between life and death.

The homeless population in Joplin deals with extreme weather seemingly year-round, and Souls Harbor in Joplin is always there to lend a helping hand.

Souls Harbor does what it can by:

offering water

providing multiple cooling stations around town

distributing food to ensure people have the energy they need

To learn more about the non-profit, click here.

