Souls Harbor in Joplin helps hydrate those in need
JOPLIN, Mo. – The extreme summer heatwaves have taken a toll on energy bills, but for some, finding a place to cool off could be the difference between life and death.
The homeless population in Joplin deals with extreme weather seemingly year-round, and Souls Harbor in Joplin is always there to lend a helping hand.
Souls Harbor does what it can by:
- offering water
- providing multiple cooling stations around town
- distributing food to ensure people have the energy they need
