Joplin, MO

Souls Harbor in Joplin helps hydrate those in need

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The extreme summer heatwaves have taken a toll on energy bills, but for some, finding a place to cool off could be the difference between life and death.

The homeless population in Joplin deals with extreme weather seemingly year-round, and Souls Harbor in Joplin is always there to lend a helping hand.

Souls Harbor does what it can by:

  • offering water
  • providing multiple cooling stations around town
  • distributing food to ensure people have the energy they need

