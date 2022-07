Although companies have made progress toward gender parity in the workplace, women have yet to achieve true equity with their male colleagues. The number of female CEOs in the Fortune 500 rose to a record high this year — 44 — which means women now run 8.8% of Fortune 500 companies. There are more women on the boards of America's 1,000 largest public companies, too: The percentage of women on these boards increased from 23.8% to 28.2% between 2019 and 2021, JUST Capital found.

