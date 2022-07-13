ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Budgets $15K For Downtown Beautification

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCookeville City Council has allocated some $15,000 in its new budget towards downtown beautification. City Manager James Mills said how those funds are spent is yet to be determined. He said that it could be used for anything from...

ucbjournal.com

Twin Lakes Putnam proposal a finalist of state broadband grant funding

GAINESBORO – Twin Lakes announced today that its Putnam County broadband grant application is a finalist for funding from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). If awarded, the proposed $15 million dollar grant project will assist in the construction of a 195-mile fiber network...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Chris Speck resigns from Board of Aldermen

Chris Speck was re-elected to serve on Livingston’s Board of Aldermen on July 1, but he will not be taking the oath of office to begin a new term on September 1. He has resigned. “Be it acknowledged that I, James C. Speck, officially resign from my position as...
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Cumberland, Jackson, Smith, And White County Summer Updates

Cumberland, Jackson, Smith, and White County Mayors provide budget updates. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, and Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady. They discuss the budgets for each county, and where they currently stand on getting those budgets passed, efforts to manage the property tax rate in each county, as well as what the expenditure side looks like for each county, and the proposed raises in some of those budgets for county employees.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#West Side#Urban Construction#Cookeville City Council#Leisure Services
newstalk941.com

Early Voting Set To Begin Friday

Early voting is set to begin on Friday, July 15th. The early voting process in the state of Tennessee typically begins 20 days before an election and ends five days before. Putnam County early voters will vote at the Election Commission office Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

PCSS Transportation Supervisor Confident In Filling All Bus Routes

The Putnam County School System making gains on its bus driver staffing. Transportation Supervisor Ron Chaffin said only two routes remain without a driver. At the beginning of the summer, that number was five. “I feel really confident that we’re going to be able to get these positions filled, because...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
