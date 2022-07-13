Cookeville Budgets $15K For Downtown Beautification

Cumberland, Jackson, Smith, and White County Mayors provide budget updates. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, and Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady. They discuss the budgets for each county, and where they currently stand on getting those budgets passed, efforts to manage the property tax rate in each county, as well as what the expenditure side looks like for each county, and the proposed raises in some of those budgets for county employees.

WHITE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO